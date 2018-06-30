Lincoln Women Earn Three Relay Wins at Drake Relays

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Lincoln women's outdoor track & field team had a busy weekend, as members competed in both the Drake Relays (hosted by Drake University from April 26-28) and the Kip Janvrin Open (hosted by Simpson College on April 27).

Lincoln claimed first place in three relay events, including setting two automatic qualifying times, and posted second place in two others as the Blue Tigers completed a successful weekend at the Drake Relays.

Toni-Ann Moore helped LU to two of its relay wins, including leading the 4x100-meter relay squad to victory with an automatic qualifying time for the NCAA Division II National Championships. Moore joined with Nickeisha Beaumont, Latoya King and Tamara Keane to finish in 45.08, a mark that is not just the only automatic time in the MIAA, but also the only provisional qualifying time. Moore also teamed with Shakeisha Miller, Michelle Cumberbatch and Twishana Williams to win the 1,600 spring medley relay with a time of 3:53.75.

The third and final relay victory for Lincoln at the Drake Relays came in the 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle. In that event, the squad of Miller, Yanique Haye, Ladonna Richardson and Anna-Kay James combined to finish in 55.22.

Cumberbatch led Lincoln to a pair of second-place finishes in two other relays, setting an automatic qualifying time in one. Cumberbatch joined with Haye, Keane and Dereka Kelly to take second in the 4x400-meter relay, finishing in 3:38.16. Like LU's 4x100-meter relay time, that mark is both the only provisional and automatic qualifying time in that event in the MIAA this season. Cumberbatch also helped the 4x200-meter team to a second place result, joining with Moore, King and Jenea Johnson to clock in at 1:36.73.

Lincoln also had three notable individual finishes at the Drake Relays. Latoya King posted the best time in the 100-meter dash in the MIAA this year, taking fifth with a provisional qualifying time of 11.58. Anna-Kay James took sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (13.91) while Twishana Williams finished 11th in the 800-meter run (2:15.34).

Moore led Lincoln with a pair of first place finishes at the 2012 Kip Janvrin Open while the Blue Tigers also posted four second-place results at the Friday meet. Moore's wins came in the 200-meter dash, which she took in 25.32, and the 400-meter dash, which she claimed with a time of 58.45.

Checking in behind Moore in the 400-meter dash was Marcia Harrison, who took second in that event with a time of 58.99. Harrison also was the runner-up in the 400-meter hurdles, clocking in at 64.92. The other second place results of the day for LU were posted by Beaumont, who was the runner-up in the 100-meter dash (12.18) and Miller, who claimed second in the 100-meter hurdles (14.23).

Also competing for Lincoln at the 2012 Kip Janvrin Open was Johnson, who turned in two top-10 finishes. Johnson claimed fourth in the 200-meter dash, checking in at 26.22, and came in 10th in the 100-meter dash, finishing in 12.91.

Up next for the Lincoln women's outdoor track & field team is the 2012 MIAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, which will be hosted by Emporia State from May 4-6.