Lincoln Women Fall to No. 3 Nationally, LU Men to No. 15

JEFFERSON CITY - Both Lincoln University men and women's indoor track and field teams dropped slightly in the latest United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II national rankings released Tuesday.

The LU women are now No. 3 in the country while the men are No. 15. For the first time all season, the Lincoln women fell from the top spot in the USTFCCCA women's poll. The Blue Tigers, who earned 180.19 points in this week's rankings are still well within striking distance of the No. 1 ranking. Adams State holds the top spot with 185.07 points while Grand Valley State is No. 2 with 184.00 points.

As a conference, the MIAA earned 404.65 points in this week's rankings with four programs mentioned among the top 25, the second-most from any NCAA Division II league.

Lincoln also slid a couple spots in the men's poll, falling from No. 12 last week to No. 15 in the latest rankings after earning 54.53 points. The Blue Tigers are one of five MIAA men's programs listed in this week's poll, once again giving the league, which earned 383.10 total points, the second-most ranked programs of any conference.

Adams State also holds the top spot in the men's poll, earning 257.57 points to overtake No. 2 Saint Augustine's (204.06 points) for the No. 1 ranking. Ashland is ranked No. 3 with 177.29 points while Minnesota State (No. 4, 141.47 points) and Grand Valley State (No. 5, 141.34 points) round out the national top-five.

According to the USTFCCA website, the organization compiles its national team rankings by "mathematical formulae based on national descending order lists and data taken from previous seasons. For the preseason ranking and early-season rankings, data will be taken from previous seasons as well as the current season. The purpose and methodology of the rankings is to create an index that showcases the teams that have the best potential of achieving the top spots in the national-team race."