Lincoln women's basketball cruises to best start in program history

JEFFERSON CITY - The Lincoln University women's basketball team defeated Blackburn College Monday night, 91-35.

With the victory, the Blue Tigers improved to 5-0, marking the best start in program history.

The Blue Tigers were led by Tempary Gunter and Zoi Thompson, who each scored 20 points in the contest. Gunter also grabbed six rebounds, and Thompson added eight assists.

The Blue Tigers will look to continue their historic start as they host Robert Morris-Springfield Saturday night.