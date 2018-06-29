Lincoln Women's Track & Field Team Wins MIAA Championship

5 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Sunday, May 05 2013 May 5, 2013 Sunday, May 05, 2013 6:42:00 PM CDT May 05, 2013 in Sports
Source: Daniel Carr

HAYS, Kan.- For the third year in a row, the Lincoln women's outdoor track & field team won the MIAA Championship. The Blue Tigers won 11 events, set seven automatic qualifying times, broke one meet record and totaled 217 points to win the 2013 MIAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship, which was hosted by Fort Hays State from Friday through Sunday (May 3-5).

Twishana Williams was named the meet's High Point Scorer after winning two races and tallying second-place and third-place results in two others. Williams took the crown in both the 1,500-meter (4:33.37) and 5,000-meter (17:51.18) events and was the runner-up in the 10,000-meter run (36:53.89).

Williams also took third in the 800-meter, an event that was won by teammate Lovan Palmer in 2:09.66, a new MIAA Championship record. Monique Thompson also represented LU in that race, finishing sixth with a time of 2:17.10.

Donna-Lee Hylton won two events with automatic qualifying times for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships. Hylton won the 200-meter dash in 23.70, beating Yanique Ellington, who was the race's runner-up in 24.20. Hylton helped LU sweep the top-three in the 400-meter dash, taking the race in 53.55. Yanique Haye took second in the 400m with an automatic time of 53.70 while Michelle Cumberbatch placed third (54.75).

Haye set an automatic time of her own in the 400-meter hurdles, leading four Blue Tigers in the top eight with a win in 59.14. Cumberbatch took second (59.54) while Juneille Barker finished fourth (1:01.55) and Marcia Harrison placed sixth (1:02.68). Lincoln swept the hurdles events, with Anna-Kay James winning the 100-meter race with an automatic mark of 13.55. Barker was the runner-up in the 100m hurdles (13.92) while Toni-Ann Moore took fifth (14.23).

Lincoln also swept the relay events, winning the 4x100m in 45.24 and the 4x400m in 3:42.42. Both times stand as automatic qualifiers. LU's final track victory came in the 100-meter dash, where Yanique Ellington took the crown in 11.81. Cardine Copeland finished second, clocking in at 11.89, while Moore placed fifth (12.07).

Sheri Kaye Campbell had a productive meet in the field events, scoring points in three events for the Blue Tigers. Campbell, who finished eighth in the heptathlon (4,277 points), was the runner-up in the high jump with a distance of 1.70m. Campbell was also the victor in the triple jump, winning the event with a mark of 12.44m.

Three other LU athletes turned in strong performances in the field events. Daniele Newman placed third in the triple jump (11.93m) while Jonelle Campbell took fourth (11.89m). Sanchia Lee scored points for Lincoln in two events, finishing sixth in the triple jump (11.45m) and eighth in the long jump (5.41m). Nickeisha Beaumont, meanwhile, took fifth in the long jump (5.76m).

The Blue Tigers, who also won the 2011 and 2012 MIAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, scored 217 team points to win their third-straight league title. Lincoln finished with over 100 points more than second place Pittsburg State (108 points) while Missouri Southern took third with 79.50. Emporia State (78.50) and Central Missouri (76.50) were close behind, taking fourth and fifth, respectively, while Truman State scored 49 points to finish in a distant sixth. Lindenwood (44), Fort Hays State (38.50), Nebraska-Kearney (38), Southwest Baptist (30), Northwest Missouri (29) and Central Oklahoma (28) rounded out the field.

With the league title meet completed, Lincoln will now wait to see how many entries it will have in the 2013 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The national title meet will be held on the campus of Colorado State-Pueblo from May 23-25. Lincoln finished second at last year's NCAA Championships.

 

