Lincoln Women's Track Climbs to No. 2

JEFFERSON CITY — Lincoln Women's indoor track & field moved up to No. 2 in the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II Rankings announced Tuesday. The men's team came in at No. 10, while both teams hold the top rank in the MIAA.

The women earned 203.73 points in the latest rankings, narroly beat out by Grand Valley State with 209.21 points.

According to the USTFCCA website, the organization compiles its national team rankings by "mathematical formulae based on national descending order lists and data taken from previous seasons. For the preseason ranking and early-season rankings, data will be taken from previous seasons as well as the current season. The purpose and methodology of the rankings is to create an index that showcases the teams that have the best potential of achieving the top spots in the national-team race."

Both programs will travel to Aimes, Iowa for the Iowa State Classic.