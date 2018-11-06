Lincoln Women's Track Jumps to No. 1, Men at No. 24

JEFFERSON CITY — MIAA-Champion Lincoln women's indoor track & field team moved up to the No. 1 team in the country, according to the latest United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II national poll.

Grand Valley State held the No. 1 ranking for the past 22 voting periods until the Lincoln women took over. Sheri Kaye Campbell posted the fourth-best mark in the country in high jump at 1.76m and the fifth-best in the triple jump at 12.30m. Central Missouri was the only other team from the MIAA to land in the Top-25 at No. 10.

The men's team came in at No. 24 in the poll.