Lincoln Women's Track Regain No. 1 Rank

JEFFERSON CITY — The Lincoln women's track & field team is once again the No. 1 team in the country while the Blue Tiger men are back to being the MIAA's top-ranked team, as both teams gained points in Tuesday's United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II National Poll.

After spending last week as the nation's second-ranked team, the Blue Tiger women are once again the top team in the country after earning 229.96 points in this week's listing. Lincoln overtook Grand Canyon, which dropped down to No. 2 with 215.69 points.

In the men's poll, Lincoln checks in just outside the top five, receiving 112.83 points to check in at No. 6. The Blue Tigers returned to being the highest-ranked MIAA program, with three other league teams also cracking this week's rankings. Lincoln overtook Pittsburg State, which is now No. 7 with 105.54 points, while Missouri Southern is ranked No. 12 (76.61) and Central Missouri is No. 20 (54.46).

According to the USTFCCA website, the organization compiles its national team rankings by "mathematical formulae based on national descending order lists and data taken from previous seasons. For the preseason ranking and early-season rankings, data will be taken from previous seasons as well as the current season. The purpose and methodology of the rankings is to create an index that showcases the teams that have the best potential of achieving the top spots in the national-team race."