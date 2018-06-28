Lincoln Women Track Still No. 1 in the Country, Men No. 7

JEFFERSON CITY — The Lincoln women's outdoor track & field team is the No. 1 team in the country for the third-straight week while the LU men are No. 7, according to Tuesday's United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II National Poll.

The Blue Tiger women received 281.12 points in this week's rankings, putting Lincoln more than 70 points ahead of Adams State, which is slotted No. 2 after earning 209.59 points.

In the men's poll, Lincoln dropped down a spot to No. 7 despite receiving more points this week, 122.33, than last week, 120.57.

According to the USTFCCA website, the organization compiles its national team rankings by "mathematical formulae based on national descending order lists and data taken from previous seasons. For the preseason ranking and early-season rankings, data will be taken from previous seasons as well as the current season. The purpose and methodology of the rankings is to create an index that showcases the teams that have the best potential of achieving the top spots in the national-team race."