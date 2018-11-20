Lincoln Women Win Third-Straight MIAA Indoor Championship

WARRENSBURG, MO - The Lincoln women's indoor track & field team won its third-straight league championship on Sunday (Feb. 24), winning seven events to once again win the MIAA Indoor Track & Field Championship. Sheri Kaye Campbell was honored as high-point scorer of the meet, which was hosted by Central Missouri.

Latoya King was a two-time winner for the Blue Tigers, including finishing with the fastest time in the 60-meter dash (7.44), as Lincoln swept the top-three results in that event. Yanique Ellington took second (7.56) while Cardine Copeland finished third (7.71).

King's other victory came in the 200-meter dash, where she was one of three Blue Tigers to finish in the top six. King won the event in 24.30, a time that stands as an automatic-qualifying mark for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field National Championships. Ellington took second (24.62), Donna-Lee Hylton finished third (24.95) and Jenea Johnson came in fourth (25.12) while Tamara Keane checked in at sixth (25.32), with all four times being provisional qualifiers.

Hylton also helped Lincoln to a victory in the 4x400-meter relay, joining with Lovan Palmer, Nicketa Coombs and Michelle Cumberbatch to finish in 3:51.85. It was the second win of the day for Palmer, who broke the MIAA Championship meet record and Central Missouri's Multipurpose Building record with a victorious time of 1:22.43 in the 600-yard run. That time broke the previous mark of 1:23.45, set by Central Missouri's Lindsey Lettow at the 2011 MIAA Championships, which were also hosted by UCM.

Lincoln also had tremendous success in the 400-meter dash, with the Blue Tigers taking four of the top eight finishes. Yanique Haye won the event with an automatic time of 55.64 while Hylton, who had already qualified for the NCAA meet earlier this season, took second at 55.86. Cumberbatch placed fourth (56.64) and Keane finished seventh (56.75), with both times rating as provisional qualifiers.

The Blue Tigers' other victories on Sunday came courtesy of Twishana Williams, who won the mile (5:08.68), and Anna-Kay James, who took first in the 60-meter hurdles (8.53). James was one of three LU athletes to score points in the hurdles, joining Juneille Barker (third, 8.59) and Toni-Ann Moore (fifth, 8.69). Williams, meanwhile, also posted a fourth-place finish in the 3,000-meter run (10:24.84) and a sixth-place result in the 800-meter run (2:21.45).

Campbell had an excellent meet in the field events, winning the MIAA's high-point scorer award after posting three top-two finishes. On Sunday, Campbell was the runner-up in the high jump, finishing with a distance of 1.73m, a provisional-qualifier for the NCAA Championships. She had previously won the triple jump on Saturday (Feb. 23) with an automatic mark of 12.30m and, on Friday (Feb. 22), claimed second in the indoor pentathlon (3,606).

Also representing Lincoln with strong finishes in the field events on Sunday were Nickeisha Beaumont, who took third in the long jump with a provisional mark of 5.60m, and Daniele Newman, who finished sixth in the high jump (1.59m).

Lincoln finished with 190.50 team points to win its third-straight MIAA Indoor Track & Field Championship. The Blue Tigers had previously claimed the title in 2011, its first season back in the league, and again in 2012. LU finished the 2013 meet with 76 more points than Missouri Southern, which was the league runner-up with 114 team points.

Host Central Missouri racked up 67.50 team points to finish in a tie for third with Emporia State. Pittsburg State came in fifth (54 points) and Nebraska-Kearney checked in at sixth (47.50), earning 10 more points than seventh-place finisher Southwest Baptist (46.50). Northwest Missouri took eighth (31.50) while Truman State (ninth, 29 points), Fort Hays State (10th, 23), Central Oklahoma (11th, 17) and Lindenwood (12th, 14) rounded out the field.

With the league title meet completed, the Blue Tigers will now turn their attentions towards the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, the final meet of the indoor season. The Lincoln runners whose times are accepted for entry will compete in the NCAA meet, which will be hosted by the University of Alabama-Birmingham from March 8-9.