Lind and Nix Power Blue Jays Past Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Adam Lind hit a grand slam and Jayson Nix added a three-run homer to power the Toronto Blue Jays to a 9-8 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night. Corey Patterson snapped an 0-for-11 skid with four hits and scored two Toronto runs.

Blue Jays starter Carlos Villanueva (4-0) had one rough inning, the fourth when he allowed four runs, but pitched seven innings, allowing six hits. Villanueva has won his past eight decisions since his last loss, Aug. 17, 2009 at Pittsburgh.



Danny Duffy (0-2) was pulled after four innings and 96 pitches, allowing five runs on eight hits and four walks.