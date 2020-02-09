Line dancing for a cure at 54 Country

FULTON - On Saturday, dozens of people showed up to 54 Country for "Dancing for a Cure" event.

The goal of the event was to help Letha Blackford fundraise enough money to participate in the Susan G. Komen 3-day 60 mile walk in Dallas. She needs $2,300 to walk this November.

The event taught different levels of line dance lessons to raise money for breast cancer research.

"I had to be pretty creative in how I raise my money," Blackford said. "I do know dance, country line dancing, that's one of my favorite hobbies, so I tried to figure out how I can turn that into a fundraiser."

Blackford and her husband have participated in a couple of Susan G. Komen walks. They lost a friend from breast cancer and said they walk to help find a cure.

"I walk because I don't want anyone to have to live without their mom, their grandma, their sister, their aunt, their uncle, their friends, even men get breast cancer, so dad, grandpa," she said. "That's the main reason why I walk."

The event lasted for about 4 hours and tickets were $20 per person.

As of 7 p.m. on Saturday, the event has raised $740.