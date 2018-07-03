Linebacker Gets Big Deal

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The day before the St. Louis Rams opener, middle linebacker James Laurinaitis signed a five-year contract extension. The business of sport out of the way, he put up the usual double-digit tackle day.

Laurinaitis led the Rams in tackles his first three seasons and he got a nice head start on making it four straight after participating in 15 tackles in the loss at Detroit in Week 1.

Laurinaitis said his new contract gives him a measure of security. He also believes the Rams, who have won just 15 of their last 81 games, are poised to make a move.