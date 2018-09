Linebacker Michael Scherer Commits to Mizzou

ST. LOUIS - Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School's Michael Scherer verbally committed to play for the Missouri Tigers on Friday afternoon. Scherer told PowerMizzou.com that he gave MU coaches his decision on Thursday but waited until Friday to make the public announcement.

Scherer also considered Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois and several others. The 6'4", 230 pound linebacker will be a senior next year at MICDS.