Lines Form Early for True/False Kick-Off

COLUMBIA - Hundreds of people stood in line Thursday morning to get Q cards to pick up tickets for the annual True/False Film Festival. Ticket sales open to the general public at 4 p.m. at the box located on Broadway.

This is the tenth year of the festival and organizers expect the biggest turnout ever. More than 30,000 tickets are expected to be sold for the festival.

Former Mayor Darwin Hindman has attended the festival every year since it was created in 2003. He picked up his tickets Thursday morning and was as excited as ever. "It gets better and better. It really does. The films have always been good, so I dont know if the films are better. They're always good, but the atmosphere gets better and better. It's a terrific thing for Columbia." he said.

He went on to say the festival is great for Columbia and is a meaningful experience for the attendees. "People remember their experiences more than their things, and they are going to remember their experience here," said Hindman.

The University of Missouri has an alumnus with a documentary at the festival. Dan Lindsay graduated from MU and directed the film, "Undefeated." "Undefeated" took home the Oscar for best documentary Sunday in Los Angeles.

If you would like to attend a film this weekend visit True/False's schedule page.