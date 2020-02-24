Linn basketball team honors player with autism

20 hours 57 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 7:08:00 PM CST February 23, 2020 in Sports
By: Nathalie Jones, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

LINN - A lot of the times it's hard to know the affect you'll have on someone until after it's all said and done, but one Linn basketball player made an immediate impact in his final season.

Linn High School's Chris Kmiec loves sports, specifically basketball. The senior, who has autism, managed the Wildcats for three years before joining in on the action.

"He kept saying he wanted to play basketball, wanted to play basketball. This coming fall he kept saying it, so, we kind of let him be a part of it," said Clay Crouch, Linn High School's basketball coach.

Kmiec said he's always loved basketball, "I started playing on day one."

He started on the "frosh," team which is mostly made up of freshmen and sophomores, but he soon got the call up to varsity.

"He brings the smiles. He's a funny kid and you can't not be happy around Chris," Crouch said.

In his time at Linn High School, Kmiec got involved in just about every way he could. He ran cross country, lifted weights, and memorized every detail of the game.

"He's always been around sports, he loves it. He knows probably everything that goes on. You come into class he's telling you about how the game went or who won last night and what time we play the next day," said Kmiec's teammate Parker Patterson.

The senior has had no shortage of special moments in the last few months. The cross country team honored Kmiec with his own letterman's jacket at the end of the season.

So, the basketball team decided they would honor him in their own way. Crouch said they let Kmiec know he would suit up for senior night, but kept the fact that he would play a surprise.

Kmiec started the game and managed to get two shots, but didn't sink either one.

"We were hoping he would get back in. He went back in with about 59 seconds left," said Kmiec's teammate Jackson Voss.

With less than 20 seconds left in the game, he banked in a three to increase the Wildcat's lead to 65-41.

"The whole crowd went crazy," Kmiec said.

Crouch said it's a small thing to do for someone who means so much to the team.

"He's just such a blast to have around. I mean he really is like the funniest kid ever. I think that's what we're going to miss the most," Crouch said.

Voss said, "If anyone's ever down, you just go talk to Chris and you'll be happy by the end of it."

Kmiec's time in Linn is winding down as graduation looms ahead. Although Kmiec said he will miss his time on his home court, it's safe to say his legacy will stay there long after he leaves.

More News

Grid
List

Law students say they don't get mental health treatment for fear it will keep them from becoming lawyers
Law students say they don't get mental health treatment for fear it will keep them from becoming lawyers
(CNN) -- Before classes had even begun, a judge stood in front of Justin's law school class to tell them... More >>
30 minutes ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 3:35:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Columbia Post Office temporarily shuts down for HAZMAT treatment
Columbia Post Office temporarily shuts down for HAZMAT treatment
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Post Office closed for several hours on Monday. Office employees told customers the facility was closed... More >>
39 minutes ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 3:26:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News

COU airport plans flights to Charlotte after receiving grant
COU airport plans flights to Charlotte after receiving grant
COLUMBIA – The city's big plans for Columbia Regional Airport (COU) got a shot in the arm Friday with the... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 2:19:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in Continuous News

A Brighter Tomorrow - Anxiety
A Brighter Tomorrow - Anxiety
Anxiety is your body's reaction to stress. According to the American Psychiatric Association, anxiety disorders are the most common type... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 11:28:00 AM CST February 24, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of criminal sex act and rape
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of criminal sex act and rape
(CNN) -- Harvey Weinstein was found guilty Monday of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 10:59:00 AM CST February 24, 2020 in News

Republicans talk about health care for children
Republicans talk about health care for children
JEFFERSON CITY - House Representatives talked Monday about health care for children who are eligible for the MO HealthNet. ... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 10:22:00 AM CST February 24, 2020 in News

Brunswick neighbors hopeful this summer means less flooding
Brunswick neighbors hopeful this summer means less flooding
BRUNSWICK - After a year of record-breaking flooding, neighbors in Brunswick hope they don't see a repeat this summer. ... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 8:22:00 PM CST February 23, 2020 in News

Linn basketball team honors player with autism
Linn basketball team honors player with autism
LINN - A lot of the times it's hard to know the affect you'll have on someone until after it's... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 7:08:00 PM CST February 23, 2020 in Sports

Books get a new look in Boonville
Books get a new look in Boonville
BOONVILLE — Community members in Boonville gathered Sunday in support of moving the Boonslick Regional Library (BRL) Cooper County Branch... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 6:15:00 PM CST February 23, 2020 in News

MU's CAFNR celebrates 150 years of education with Lt. Governor Kehoe
MU's CAFNR celebrates 150 years of education with Lt. Governor Kehoe
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR) will celebrate the 150th anniversary of... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 5:23:00 PM CST February 23, 2020 in News

Opioid settlement still elusive as some lawyers criticize it
Opioid settlement still elusive as some lawyers criticize it
AP — State attorneys general are finding a national settlement over the toll of opioids to be elusive, as some... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 11:17:32 AM CST February 23, 2020 in News

Boy and Girl Scout Day educates local troops on water safety
Boy and Girl Scout Day educates local troops on water safety
COLUMBIA - Dozens of boy scouts and girl scouts showed up for water safety event at Hickman High School Sunday... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 10:34:00 AM CST February 23, 2020 in News

Sedalia man arrested after shooting Saturday
Sedalia man arrested after shooting Saturday
SEDALIA — A 49-year-old man was taken to the University of Missouri hospital via air ambulance after sustaining a gunshot... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 9:25:40 AM CST February 23, 2020 in News

Man arrested for attempting to unlawfully enter Fulton home twice within an hour
Man arrested for attempting to unlawfully enter Fulton home twice within an hour
FULTON - Police arrested a 44 year old Fulton man after he attempted to unlawfully enter a home twice, assaulted... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 6:10:00 AM CST February 23, 2020 in News

Body of deceased male found with gunshot wound in Sedalia
Body of deceased male found with gunshot wound in Sedalia
SEDALIA- Police officers in Sedalia responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway near the 700 block... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 11:01:00 PM CST February 22, 2020 in News

MU students raise money for cancer research
MU students raise money for cancer research
COLUMBIA - Dozens of MU students gathered to raise money for cancer research Saturday. Mizzou's Relay for Life raised... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 6:41:00 PM CST February 22, 2020 in News

Three arrested after car chase Saturday afternoon
Three arrested after car chase Saturday afternoon
JEFFERSON CITY — Police arrested three people after a Saturday afternoon robbery led to a car chase, according to a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 5:46:00 PM CST February 22, 2020 in News

Medical marijuana would lead to failed drug test under Senate proposal
Medical marijuana would lead to failed drug test under Senate proposal
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri voters legalized medical marijuana in 2018, but some lawmakers are worried about what that could... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 4:53:00 PM CST February 22, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 45°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
5pm 44°
6pm 43°
7pm 42°
8pm 42°