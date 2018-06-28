Linn County firefighter shot in foot when handgun discharges

COLUMBIA - A Linn County firefighter was shot in the foot while investigating a mobile home fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were conducting salvage and overhaul operations when a handgun discharged at 19 Daffodil Lane near Bonnots Mill, Missouri, according to the Osage County Sheriff's department.

Firefighter Adam Strope was struck through his boot by one round from the gun. Deputies say the loaded gun was located in a dresser drawer and discharged from exposure to heat from the fire.

Stope was treated on the scene and taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City.

The Linn County Fire Chief Ron Hoffmann said Strope had surgery on his foot. He was in stable condition and still in the hospital as of Thursday afternoon.

Two residents were inside the home at the time of the fire. They were taken to University hospital and treated for burns and smoke inhallation.

Crews of volunteer firefighters from both Linn County and Westphalia responded to the scene. The cause of fire is still under investigation.