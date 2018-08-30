Linn Creek man arrested and charged with child sex crimes

CAMDENTON - The Camden County Sheriff's Office said Thursday a Linn Creek man was arrested and charged with sex crimes involving an 8-year-old girl.

Deputies said they arrested 26-year-old Andrew Lester Wednesday and booked him on five counts of first degree sodomy with a child under the age of 12.

Authorities said the arrest came after a report of alleged child sex abuse in January 2015. A probable cause statement said the girl reported the abuse to her principal at Dogwood Elementary School, who reported it to authorities. Deputies said they worked with the Department of Social Services Children's Division, Kids' Harbor Child Advocacy Center and people from the victim's schools to identify Lester.

The girl told police her mother's boyfirend, whom she referred to as Drew, abused her at night while her mother was at work. She also stated the man made her watch movies inappropriate for her age and gave her pills, which she was led to believe would help her wake up.

Deputies said they conducted a search warrant in February at a home in Camden County, where they seized two flash drives, cameras, and DVDs. Deputies said the home was laid out the way the victim described it in her statements. Authorities said one of the flash drives contained pornographic movies.

The sheriff's office said it arrested Lester following an interview conducted at the sheriff's office. He said he may have involuntarily come in contact with the girl.

He was being held at the Camden County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Lester was scheduled to appear before the Associate Court of Camden County on Sept. 8.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include further information.]