Linn State and Central Methodist to Partner for Bachelor Program

LINN - The presidents of Central Methodist University and Linn State Technical College signed an agreement to form a partnership today.

The partnership will allow students who have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree at LSTC to continue their education at CMU, earning a Bachelor of Applied Science Management or a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with an emphasis in Entrepreneurship.

The students will earn the Bachelor's degree on the LSTC campus and the program is designed for a student who is working full-time so the students can enter the workforce and continue their education.

LSTC President Donald Claycomb said the program will enhance students' management and entrepreneurial skills and will help them be successful in the poor job market.