Linn State Hosts "Must See LSTC"

MEXICO - Linn State Technical College will showcase high-tech equipment during "Must See LSTC" at the Advanced Technology Center in Mexico, Missouri Friday.

"Must See LSTC" is a signature event to allow students, parents and community members the opportunity to visit the advanced technology center, interact with current students and faculty, and see the state-of-the-art equipment at the facility.

Prospective students have the opportunity to participate in program informational meetings. Check-in begins at noon. The "Must See LSTC" event ends at 3 p.m.