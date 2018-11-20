Linn State Hosts "Must See LSTC"

7 years 2 weeks 2 days ago Friday, November 04 2011 Nov 4, 2011 Friday, November 04, 2011 5:39:02 AM CDT November 04, 2011 in News
By: Jonathan Ketz

MEXICO - Linn State Technical College will showcase high-tech equipment during "Must See LSTC" at the Advanced Technology Center in Mexico, Missouri Friday.

"Must See LSTC" is a signature event to allow students, parents and community members the opportunity to visit the advanced technology center, interact with current students and faculty, and see the state-of-the-art equipment at the facility.

Prospective students have the opportunity to participate in program informational meetings. Check-in begins at noon. The "Must See LSTC" event ends at 3 p.m.

