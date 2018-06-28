Linn State Instructor Named Finalist for MLB Honor

LINN - Nick Straatmann, a member of the communications faculty at Linn State Technical College, is among 30 finalists for the 2012 MLB Fan Cave. The Fan Cave is an experience hosted by Major League Baseball in New York that features a room with a wall of TVs. Those chosen will have the goal of watching all 2,430 MLB games in the 2012 season and cataloging their exploits.

Straatmann applied by uploading a video to MLBFanCave.com. Candidates then attempted to turn their videos viral using social media and other tools. MLB officials selected the 30 videos with the most votes for a trip to Arizona during Spring Training.

While in Arizona the contestants will participate in a series of interactive challenges and interviews to determine who gets to spend opening day in New York.

Major League Baseball says more than 22,000 fans submitted a video for the first round of the contest.