Lions Earn Record-Breaking 48-3 Win Over Chiefs

DETROIT - Matthew Stafford threw two of his four touchdown passes to Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions routed the Kansas City Chiefs 48-3 Sunday, their largest margin of victory in the regular season.

Detroit broke its regular-season record set with a 44-0 win over the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995 and matched the mark set in the 1957 NFL title game when it beat Cleveland 59-14.



The Lions (2-0) led Kansas City 20-3 at halftime and 41-3 early in the fourth quarter after turning two fumbles into

TDs.



The Chiefs (0-2) lost more than just the game, coming off a

34-point loss at home to Buffalo.



Kansas City running back Jamaal Charles was carted off the field midway through the first quarter with an injured left knee.