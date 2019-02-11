Lions Earn Record-Breaking 48-3 Win Over Chiefs
DETROIT - Matthew Stafford threw two of his four touchdown passes to Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions routed the Kansas City Chiefs 48-3 Sunday, their largest margin of victory in the regular season.
Detroit broke its regular-season record set with a 44-0 win over the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995 and matched the mark set in the 1957 NFL title game when it beat Cleveland 59-14.
The Lions (2-0) led Kansas City 20-3 at halftime and 41-3 early in the fourth quarter after turning two fumbles into
TDs.
The Chiefs (0-2) lost more than just the game, coming off a
34-point loss at home to Buffalo.
Kansas City running back Jamaal Charles was carted off the field midway through the first quarter with an injured left knee.
Related Stories
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A bomb threat at Columbia Mall on Sunday was found to be unsubstantiated, according to the Columbia Police... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol has cleared the scene of a crash that slowed traffic on East Highway WW... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Some parents are praising legislation that would expand charter schools in Missouri, while administrators for traditional... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police say they're investigating a "suspicious" fire at the Columbia Planned Parenthood clinic Sunday morning. According... More >>
in
FULTON - Fulton firefighters say there were no injuries at a duplex fire late Saturday night. Fulton Fire Chief... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MU student-run organization Rockin' Against Multiple Sclerosis started its annual fundraising events on Feb. 9 to raise... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT - The Rocheport Chocolate Crawl on Saturday allowed visitors to sample sweets and experience the town ahead of Valentine’s... More >>
in
COLUMIBA - Columbia Public Works scheduled a 15-person plow crew to report at 3 a.m. Sunday. The crew will... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - More than 300 gamers came to test their skills Saturday at the first ever COMO Game Expo at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Families lined up outside of Stotler Lounge in Memorial Union on Saturday to attend the very first Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers fell to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday at Mizzou Arena 68-59. Mizzou led... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A 64-year-old woman died in a house fire Saturday morning, according to the Little Dixie Fire Protection... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Children advocates tackled child hunger through the Kids Helping Kids program on Saturday. The program was started... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - More than 700 people started their Saturday by exercising at the 8th annual Fitness for a Cure event... More >>
in
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are expected to consider legislation to restrict the use of drones near state... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Shiloh Christian Worship Center held a free money management seminar for church and community members Saturday morning. ... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The country's top child abuse hotline is looking to Missouri for help determining how efficiently... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Michael Shonrock has been fired as president of Lindenwood University's flagship campus in suburban St.... More >>
in