Lipsey Helps CMU Land in Softball Championship Round

OVERLAND PARK, KS -- Rebecca Lipsey's two-run double to center field against Baker helped lift No. 20 Central Methodist to two softball victories against MidAmerica Nazarene and the Wildcats on Friday at the Blue Valley Recreational Complex in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament. The Eagles (39-12) defeated the Pioneers 3-1 and Baker 2-1 to advance to the Championship Round on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Central Methodist's Kelsey Johnley tied the school's career record for stolen bases at 60 with one successful attempt in the first game of the day. Aubrey Utley picked up two wins in the circle on Friday to tie her own single-season mark of 24 wins, which she set last year. Reigning HAAC Player of the Week Courtney Dennis belted a solo homerun in the win against MidAmerica Nazarene, her third in the span of three games.

The Eagles would have to be knocked off twice by either Baker or Evangel, who will meet at noon on Saturday to determine the other half of the title game matchup.



Baker also claimed victory in its first game of the day, handing Evangel a 2-0 defeat to move into the winner's bracket. Baker would take a 1-0 lead against Central Methodist in its second game of the day, but Lipsey roped a two-out, two-RBI double in the 6th inning to turn the tables on the Wildcats.

The winner of the HAAC Tournament will receive an automatic berth into the 32nd Annual NAIA Softball National Championship, which will take place May 17-23 at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex in Gulf Shores, Alabama.