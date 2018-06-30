Liquor-Filled Chocolates Given to Preschoolers

MANCHESTER (AP) - A suburban St. Louis preschool is apologizing after liquor-filled chocolates were given to children in a Valentine's Day party last week.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports it happened Friday at The Goddard School in Manchester. A parent mistakenly included small liquor-filled chocolates in Valentine's Day boxes, and the treats went home with preschoolers.

The preschool owner Marla Brunk says parents were notified as soon as the school learned of it. She thinks no children consumed the candy. Teachers responsible for the classroom are on leave until an investigation is concluded. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is investigating.

The parent involved told the school that she had no idea there were small amounts of alcohol in the chocolates.