List of school cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA - Here we will post a running list of school districts that have canceled or modified schedules/learning plans in relation to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

COLUMBIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS - Classes canceled from Wednesday, March 18 to at least April 12.

JEFFERSON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT - Classes canceled from Wednesday, March 18 to at least April 6.

COLUMBIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL - Moving to e-learning format starting Thursday, March 19, continuing through April 3. Spring Break will go on as scheduled from March 23-27.

HARRISBURG R-8 - Classes are canceled through March 30.

IBERIA R-5 - Closed March 17-31.

MARSHALL PUBLIC SCHOOLS - Classes are canceled through Wednesday, March 18.

MISSOURI MILITARY ACADEMY - MMA will maintain a contained campus through April 3, 2020. During this time, MMA cadets will have minimal contact with anyone outside of the immediate MMA community and will not leave campus.

SWEET SPRINGS R-7 SCHOOLS - Sweet Spring R-7 Schools will be closed the week of March 16.

TRINITY LUTHERAN SCHOOL- The school will be closed March 18-April 3.

WILLIAM WOODS UNIVERSITY - Spring commencement ceremonies, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25, have been canceled. An alternate way of honoring seniors is being planned.