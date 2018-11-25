Little girl becomes unexpected face of Arthritis

2 years 11 months 1 week ago Wednesday, December 16 2015 Dec 16, 2015 Wednesday, December 16, 2015 7:15:00 PM CST December 16, 2015 in News
By: Ashley Holt, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Though Arthritis is usually associated with older individuals, Samantha Hopkins is living proof that kids can get the disease too. 

On a quiet Columbia day Richard Hopkins and his daughter Samantha were hosting a garage sale. But not just get ride of old belongings like one would expect. But to raise money and awareness about Samantha's Juvenile Arthritis. 

"It kind of hurts my joints," Samantha Hopkins, a five-year-old Columbia resident said. "One time my knee was swollen." 

"We didn't know that kids could get Arthritis. Most people hear about Arthritis, and they think it's for older folks," said Samantha's father Richard Hopkins. 

According to the Arthritis Foundation, Juvenile Arthritis affects about 300,000 children in the United States. 

"JA is an umbrella term used to describe the many autoimmune and inflammatory conditions or pediatric rheumatic diseases that can develop in children under the age of 16," the website said. 

It also said there are various types that share symptoms like pain, joint swelling, redness and warmth. However, different types can have differing levels of severity. 

"Pain is not the main symptom, disability is. So they [children] actually acquire the position to help their joints function. So they are lymping, or they have awkward walk, or they are stiff in the morning," said Samantha's doctor, Dr. Anjali Patwardhan, MD, Pediatric Rheumatologist at the MU Women and Children's Hospital.

She said the most difficult part about the diesase is that most doctors and patients don't even know it exists. 

Samantha's father said, "When they wake up and they're sore, but by the end of the day, they're running around, you might not know what's going on." 

Samantha was diagnosed when she was two, and it took six months for doctors to figure out what was wrong. Samantha recalled what it was like before she had her medicine.

"In the morning you [her father] had to pick me up," she said. 

She has to take Humira via shots by her specialist in Columbia and go to an eye doctor in order to stay on top of the related eye disease. But Hopkins recalled how difficult it was to come up with Samantha's regimen.

"They try something, if it doesn't work they try something else," he said. "So there's lot of trial and error when it comes to treating for this, and hopefully we can get better at that."

Samantha said she has definitely seen a difference since she's been receiving treatments.

"It doesn't hurt as much," she said.

"Samantha lives a normal life, but it is absolutely thanks to the last thirty years of advocacy, of fundraising and research. And we want to be part of the next thirty years, and hopefully get rid of this forever," Hopkins said.

Samantha's family created Samantha's Superheroes last year when she was chosen as the local youth honoree for the Jingle Bell Run, which is a 5K in Columbia every year that raises money for the Arthritis Foundation. 

Samantha's October garage sale raised $600 for this year's Jingle Bell Run, and her family has already raised a total of $3,000 for the foundation this year. 

"We're going to continue to talk about our story, and hopefully more people will hear and want to support the cause," Hopkins said. 

The Arthritis foundation website said there is no cure for the disease. But with early diagnosis and aggressive treatment, remission is possible. 

More News

Grid
List

Police Chase Ends in Semi Truck Fire
Police Chase Ends in Semi Truck Fire
COOPER COUNTY- A police chase that started in Kansas City ended in Cooper County Saturday night. The chase involved... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:41:00 AM CST November 25, 2018 in Continuous News

Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The catastrophic wildfire in Northern California is nearly out after several days of rain, but searchers... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:46:33 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
BENTON - The Missouri State Council of Firefighters warned Missourians about a phone call scam. People across Missouri have... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:44:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA – The Business Loop Improvement District launched a project aimed to improve Business Loop 70 by filling vacant buildings... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:49:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
COLUMBIA - Small businesses in Columbia offered customers discounts in honor of Small Business Saturday. New and old businesses... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:34:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots
Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots
(CNN) -- An armed 21-year-old man killed by an officer at a mall in Alabama on Thanksgiving night "likely did... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 4:16:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions
MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is expecting significant delays Sunday. Officials are telling travelers to plan ahead... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:45:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Plumbers: Thanksgiving scraps can cause disposal problems
Plumbers: Thanksgiving scraps can cause disposal problems
COLUMBIA - The Thanksgiving holiday is coming to a close which means refrigerator shelves will be lined with Tupperware containers... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:23:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

MU urges students to be careful coming back to school
MU urges students to be careful coming back to school
COLUMBIA - MU officials are recommending that students come back early to campus due to a predicted snowfall on Sunday.... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 1:57:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in Top Stories

Alpacas a part of this "Small Business Saturday"
Alpacas a part of this "Small Business Saturday"
COLUMBIA - An alpaca farm named Curly Eye opens only a handful of times a year to inform shoppers of... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 1:49:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Centralia police chief working with aldermen on new golf cart laws
Centralia police chief working with aldermen on new golf cart laws
CENTRALIA - Centralia Police Chief Robert Bias working with the Board of Aldermen to create new guidelines for golf carts... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 8:58:00 AM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Police arrest two teenagers after fight at Columbia Mall
Police arrest two teenagers after fight at Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA- Police arrested a pair of teenagers Friday afternoon following a fight in the Target wing of the Columbia mall.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 10:44:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Rain slows search for remains but helps ease California fire
Rain slows search for remains but helps ease California fire
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Rain helped extinguish a deadly wildfire in Northern California's Gold Rush country, but the moisture also... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 10:35:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Warm Springs Ranch starts holiday season with second annual Holiday Lights
Warm Springs Ranch starts holiday season with second annual Holiday Lights
BOONVILLE - Warm Springs Ranch, the home of Anheuser-Busch's famous Clydesdales, hosted its second annual Holiday Lights event Friday evening.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 8:58:53 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department trying to add officers to middle schools
Columbia Police Department trying to add officers to middle schools
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is trying to add School Resource Officers to middle schools in the city as... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 7:25:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in Top Stories

Man arrested after robbing First Midwest Bank in Columbia
Man arrested after robbing First Midwest Bank in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a robbery at First Midwest Bank on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 7:03:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Scammers tells family their social security numbers have been "turned off"
Scammers tells family their social security numbers have been "turned off"
NEW BLOOMFIELD - A family has received numerous calls from a scammer asking them for their social security numbers because... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 6:27:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Mexico police arrest woman accused of trying to run over man with car
Mexico police arrest woman accused of trying to run over man with car
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department arrested a woman Thursday who tried to run over a man with her... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 3:09:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 49°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
11am 47°
12pm 45°
1pm 43°
2pm 40°