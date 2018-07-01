Little Makes Big Statement

COLUMBIA - For the second week in a row, an MU volleyball player received SEC weekly honors. Today, the Southeastern Conference named Whitney Little co-defensive player of the week.

Over the weekend Little played big, tallying 12 blocks against Morehead State, just one shy of the school record. She also chipped in 12 kills in the match to give Mizzou its first block-kill double-double since 2007.

Whitney told us, "I mean, I honestly didn't know I had that. So now I'm finding out. But I mean... since 5 years, I think it's really awesome that we're doing new things. As a team we're stepping it up big time."

On Wednesday, September 12th, Little and the Tigers will compete in their first SEC match against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. Tennessee won the SEC title last year, is picked to win the SEC East this year, and comes in ranked 17th in the AVCA coaches poll.

Head coach Wayne Kreklow says the competition comes with the territory.