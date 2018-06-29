Live Blog: 2015 NFL Draft day one

CHICAGO - The first round of the 2015 NFL Draft has come to an end. Tweets are posted below in descending chronological order.

Missouri defensive lineman Shane Ray, who was originally predicted to be drafted in the Top 10 until he was cited for marijuana possession on Monday morning in Cooper County, was selected with by the Denver Broncos on Thursday. The Broncos traded up with the Detroit Lions to obtain the No. 23 pick and draft Ray.

"I'm so grateful and indebted to the Denver Broncos for giving me the opportunity to redeem myself," Ray told the Associated Press. "I'm ready to move past that in my life. I'm not going to let that define me as a person and all the good I've done...I'm not going to let it define my character. This is a great opportunity for me. Coming to Denver, I will not have any off-the-field issues. I'm not a person that has off-the-field issues. I plan on once again giving everything I can to the program."

Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak told the AP, "He made a mistake, but he's also done a lot of great things, too. So, I don't think you just throw somebody out the window for one mistake."

In McShay's 6.0 mock draft, which was released early Thursday morning, he dropped Ray all the way out of the Top 10 to No. 27. ESPN's Mel Kiper did not have Ray in his final mock draft, which was released Thursday afternoon. NFL Network's Mike Mayock did have Ray in his 1.0 mock draft at all, which was released Wednesday night.

Former Missouri wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham is still available heading into day two. Even though DGB was released from the Missouri football program in 2014 and then attended the University of Oklahoma this past year, he never played a minute for the Sooners. This means the University of Missouri is still listed as his school in the NFL Draft. Many teams have expressed concerns over the decision's Green-Beckham has made after several arrests and an alleged assault during his time at Mizzou. ESPN's Todd McShay and Mel Kiper did not have Green-Beckham in their first round projections but NFL Network's Mike Mayock projected DGB to be drafted at No. 31 to the New Orleans Saints.

The St. Louis Rams used the first of six picks on Georgia RB Todd Gurley, the first running back taken in the first round since 2012.

Rams head coach Jeff Fisher told the Associated Press, "This is the running back of our future...it makes no sense to put him in a bad situation sooner than we have to."

Gurley is coming off knee surgery last November after being suspended for four games earlier in the season for a violation of NCAA rules.

"Right now, there's no timetable," Gurley told the AP. "Everything's on schedule and just looking forward to coming back."

Other areas of focus for the Rams include offensive line, cornerback and safety. Here is a look at the Rams picks:

Round 1, Pick 10: Georgia RB Todd Gurley

Round 2: Pick 9

Round 3: Pick 8

Round 4: Pick 20 (from Eagles for Sam Bradford/Nick Foles trade)

Round 6: Pick 39 (compensatory selection)

Round 7: Pick 10

The Kansas City Chiefs on the other hand focused on the defensive side of the ball with their first of ten picks. KC selected Washington CB Marcus Peters, a player kicked off the team at Washington last November.

"I didn't handle the coaching change well and I took full responsibility for that," Peters told the Associated Press. "I just owned up to it. I told them, 'If you take me, I'm going to give you my all.'"

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told the AP, "We all make mistakes at times in life. Marcus realizes that...it was an emotional situation and he didn't handle it the right way. I think he's learned from it, just from our experience with him."

The Chiefs will now likely focus their needs on the offensive line, defensive line and linebackers in day two of the 2015 NFL Draft. Wide receiver is also a spot the Chiefs might try to target but that is less likely in the first round now after the addition of former Missouri wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. Here is a look at the Chiefs picks:

Round 1, Pick 18: Washington CB Marcus Peters

Round 2: Pick 17

Round 3: Pick 16, 34 (compensatory selection)

Round 4: Pick 19

Round 5: Pick 36, 27 (both compensatory selections)

Round 6: Pick 17, 41 (compensatory selection)

Round 7: Pick 16

Here is your live blog timeline, in descending chronological order.

Rounds two and three of the NFL Draft will continue at 6 p.m. CT on Friday while rounds four through seven will begin at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday. Immediately after the 2015 NFL Draft, anyone who was not selected will become an undrafted free agent.

[Editor's Note: this story will be constantly updated to reflect selections and trades in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.]