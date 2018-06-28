LIVE BLOG: April 2014 Mid-Missouri Elections

MID-MISSOURI - KOMU 8 will run a live blog as results come in from across the area for the April 8 elections. Follow the blog all night as we keep you updated on issues and elections from your city and county. For all results, head over to our election page.

11:38 p.m.: That's all from us for tonight on the live blog. For a list of all local results from across mid-Missouri, please visit our election page. Ctrl+F will help you find specific results you may be looking for.

10:21 p.m.: Pettis County results are in, with a few close races:

Ron Wineinger (1,725 votes) and Jerry Greer (1,627 votes) narrowly edge out Kim Salmon for the Junior College District Trustees.

Stephen Galliher received more than twice the number of votes opponent Allen Hawkins did in the Sedalia mayoral race.

10:00 p.m.: Boone County results are in with 100% of precincts reporting. 13,767 votes were cast of the 101,697 registered voters in the county, a 13.54% voter turnout.

Helen Wade wins Columbia School Board race with 32% of the vote. Jonathan Sessions came in a close second with 29.5% of the vote. He and Paul Cushing, who garnered 21.7%, will head up the board with Wade. Joseph Toepke received 16.6%.

Voters approved a $50 million bond issue for Columbia Public Schools with 63.5% in support of the issue.

Ginny Chadwick easily won the First Ward seat in the Columbia City Council. She received 68% of the vote. Tyree Byndom finished a distant second with 21.4% of the vote.

Voters overwhelmingly approved a $14 million bond issue to pay for new equipment for the Boone County Fire Protection District. The issue garnered 72% of the vote in support.

A close vote for Southern Boone R-1 School Board: George Carney (18.3%), Kevin Schupp (16.1%) and Price Nichols (13.9%) win seats.

Another close vote in Hallsville R-4 School Board vote: Shanda Nichols wins with 29.1%, while Jon Bequette (28.3%) and Steve Koirtyohann (21.9%) win the other seats.

Fred Klippel won the only contested Ashland Alderman seat, defeating Jesse Bronson with a vote total of 60-31.

9:51 p.m.: Chariton County results are in. There are a few close races in local school board and mayoral elections, and some tight votes on tax levies.

Joe Moser narrowly wins Brunswick mayoral race with 51%.

Jennifer White (28.6%), Kirk Gunn (27.3%) and Karen Miller (24%) elected to Brunswick R-II School Board.

The Salisbury local use tax passed with 55.7% in support of the measure.

Andrea Binder (23.3%), Deb Edwards (21.5%) and Tony Sloan (17.5%) elected to Salisbury R-IV School Board.

9:38 p.m.: Callaway County results are in, with 100% of precincts reporting. There were a slew of close elections for local school boards:

Todd Gray (24.5%), Ruth Burt (24%) and Kevin Habjan (19.1%) win Fulton No. 58 School District Board of Directors seats.

Steve Bruce (23.7%), Ken Theroff (22.4%) win Jefferson City School District Board of Directors seats. John Ruth and Harold Coots both received 113 (17.94%) votes, while Tami Turner received 112 (17.78%) votes.

Debbie Cuno (29.9%), Craig Abbott (24.8%) and Gracia Backer (22.6%) win R-3 New Bloomfield School District Board of Directors seats.

Mark Lauglin (18.1%), Kit Glover (17.9%) and Brent Woods (14%) win South Callaway R-2 School District Board of Directors seats.

Regan Love (28.2%), Sandra Lavy (28.4%) and Mike Shryock (24.7%) win R-1 North Callaway School District Board of Directors seats.

9:17 p.m.: Cole County results are in and reporting at 100% of precincts.

Ken Theroff, John Ruth and Steve Bruce win Jefferson City School Board seats.

Glen Costales (537) narrowly edges Carrie Carroll (490) for Jefferson City Council 4th Ward seat.

Rodney Edwards, Mark Schroeder and Jamie Sullivan win Cole Co. R-1 (Russellville) School Board seats.

Matt Fifer, Peggy Luebbert and Tim Van Ronzelen win Blair Oaks R-2 School Board seats.

Nathan Lepper, Cindy Darnel and Jennifer Baur win Cole Co. R-5 (Eugene) School Board Seats.

9:11 p.m.: Camden County results are reporting at 100%.

Courtney Hulett (28.6%), Selynn Barbour (22.7%) and Jackie Schulte (22.2%) win Camdenton R-3 School Board seats.

Charles McElyea (34.9%) and Jeremy Rugen (22.6%) win Mid-County Fire Protection Board seats. John Page (31.1%) a narrow third.

A tax levy to provide more funding for Mid-County Fire Protection was narrowly passed at 51.8% for, 48.2% against.

9:04 p.m.: 32 of 47 precincts reporting in Boone County.

Ginny Chadwick is running away with the First Ward Council seat. Currently up with nearly 68% of the vote.

School Board election still close - Helen Wade leads with 32%, Jonathan Sessions just behind with 29.5%.

Boone County Fire Protection District issue looks headed for approval. Currently at 72% approval.

8:55 p.m.: Cooper County results are in. 2,484 votes were cast out of 10,159 registered voters (24.45%).

Julie Thacher (57%) wins Boonville mayoral election over Morris Carter (42.6)

Jerry Greer (37.3%) and Ron Wineinger (32.2%) win State Fair Community College Board of Trustees election.

Charlie Melkersman (29.9%), Richelle Adair Kluck (29.1%) and Dan Horst (23.5%) elected to Boonville R-1 Board of Directors.

Paul Zumsteg (24.5%), Gary Stone (18.6%) and Rosemary Brand (18.4%) elected to Otterville R-VI Board of Directors.

8:43 p.m.: 18 of the 47 (38%) Boone County precincts are now reporting.

Ginny Chadwick is out to a large lead early for the First Ward seat with 59% of the vote. Byndom second with 25%, Bill Easley with 16%.

Helen Wade narrowly leads school board president race with 32%. Jonathan Sessions is just behind at 30%. Cushing at 22%, Toepke at 16%.

Boone County Fire Protection District bond issue looks headed for approval. 75% approval so far.

8:32 p.m.: Randolph County says 100% of precincts are reporting. 2,515 ballots were cast of 15,566 registered voters (6.2%). Full results can be viewed here. Some of the closest votes:

Moberly Councilman race: Bob Riley wins with 54.8%, James Harlan second with 44.6%.

Randolph Co. sales tax increase to build new administrative building: 1,281 yes (51.5%), 1,208 no (48.5%).

Westran School Board - top three vote-getters receive seats. 1. Brent Harlan (28.8%) 2. Dean Minor (26.7%) 3. Michael Harvey (23%) 4. Desaray Wilhite (20.8%)

Moberly Special Road District Commissioner decided by 21 votes. David Ross has 562, Ted Sander has 541. Four write-ins.

Robert Ashworth likely to win Higbee mayor race with 53.2%. Wyatt Wilson runner-up with 46.8%.

8:18 p.m.: Montgomery County unofficial results are in, with 100% of precincts reporting. 929 ballots were cast of 8,213 registered voters (11.31%). Full results can be viewed here.

Public Water Supply District 1: George Heath, Jr. up with 48.7% of votes. Michael Hutcherson took 28.9%, with 22.5% going to write-ins.

Georgia Scarbrough up with 51% to Julia Flemings 47% for Middletown.

8:05 p.m.: Audrain County is reporting 100%. 1,280 ballots cast out of 13,777 registered voters (9.29%). Some of the larger races (Full results can be viewed here):

Community R-VI School District board members. Top three vote-getters elected to board. 1. Linda Gastler (29.4%) 2. Greg Fort (27.3%) 3. Andrew Fairchild (26.5%) 4. Glenn Jensen, Jr. (16.9%)

Mexico Public Schools No. 59. Top three vote-getters elected. 1. Brian Rowe (29.3%) 2. Patrick Maguire (27.9%) 3. Dustin Pascoe (25.3%) 4. Beverly MacFarlane (17.1%)

Laddonia Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors: Jerry Johnson wins with (32.1%).

Ralph Kuda, Jr. wins Vandalia mayoral election with 70%.

7:45 p.m.: Absentee votes are in from Boone County. 465 absentee ballots were cast (0.46% of eligible voters). Rolling results can be viewed here. Some of the early results from the larger races: