LIVE BLOG: Bernie Sanders visits St. Louis ahead of primary election

ST. LOUIS - Senator Bernie Sanders is in St. Louis rallying support a day before Missourians go to the polls.

While former Vice President Joe Biden looks to capitalize on a surge of wins from Super Tuesday, Sanders is hoping to win over the state’s 78 democratic party delegates.

There’s not many vocal protestors or opposition in the theater or outside. Tonya Jones is the exception. She says all Bernie promises is criminal justice reform, not anything else for the black community or improving a racial wealth gap. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/oqB90lAWJl — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnsontv) March 9, 2020

In comparing himself to Joe Biden, Sanders says Biden has supported trade agreements like NAFTA which he called “disasterous” for the midwest, the Iraq War, and defunding Social Security- all of which Sanders disagrees on. @KOMUnews — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnsontv) March 9, 2020

Some supporters I talked to before the rally said they’re worried about older voters supporting a “safer” candidate in @JoeBiden. Sanders addresses that fear- saying younger voters will need to have record turnout to propel him to victory @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/pfWK2R5OKy — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnsontv) March 9, 2020

The criminal justice system taking advantage of the poor is an issue Sanders says Missouri is familir with. He wants to get rid if private prisons, stop the “very destructive” war on drugs and legalize marijuana across the nation @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0U5EQ5ECit — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnsontv) March 9, 2020

Through a “modest tax” of Wall Street, Sanders says ege and trade schools will be made free if he’s elected with student debt wiped away @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/mRJ0o1Pxt7 — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnsontv) March 9, 2020

On the coronavirus, Sanders says when there's a vaccine "Everybody in this country will get the vaccine absolutely free...It's the most obvious statement anyone can make" @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/bOygSVT3a2 — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnsontv) March 9, 2020

St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones says Sanders' progressive style is the only way the middle-class will be heard in Washington. "Incremental change only changes lives for the few, he wants to change lives for the masses" @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/LlYIwPELId — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnsontv) March 9, 2020

@BernieSanders just took the stage. Saying this crowd is fired up in an understatement. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/mDlj4iQoYb — Claire Bradshaw (@cbradshawtv) March 9, 2020

Brett Hanna (left) and Dylan Comer came from Lebanon, Illinois. They were undecided between Sanders and Elizabeth Warren until last week. Student loan forgiveness and education are the most important issues to them. “There should not be a paywall for knowledge,” Hanna says pic.twitter.com/6T2RrjbiXr — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnsontv) March 9, 2020

I’ve spoken to a handful of Bernie Sanders supporters as they’ve been filtering in. So far I’ve talked to a few MU students and a family from Illinois. Supporters have touched on a common theme and reason for support...his authenticity. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/pQ9GCbe26D — Michael Van Schoik (@Michaelvan98) March 9, 2020

Jacob Paul (left) is a senior at Mizzou studying Animal Science. This is his second Bernie rally- he voted for the candidate in the 2016 primaries. He hopes Bernie wins the nomination to be able to enact the Green New Deal and his health care plan @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/gtQPEw4IE3 — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnsontv) March 9, 2020