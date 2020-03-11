Live Blog: Biden wins Missouri presidential primary

COLUMBIA - At 7:01 p.m. the Associated Press declared Biden the winner of Missouri's Democratic presidential primary.

This live blog will include tweets from those running and their supporters; and KOMU 8 News reporters at watch parties around the state.

As of 7:15, 29% turnout in Boone County. Votes are still being counted but many national outlets have projected Joe Biden winning Missouri. @KOMUnews https://t.co/YW4WW1pXIf — Greta Serrin (@JournalistGreta) March 11, 2020

“For Biden” young supporters cheer at @JoeBiden’s watch party in Kansas City. As the excitement is starting to die down about Missouri’s results - people are still on edge about what will happen in Michigan. @KOMUnews #MOforJoe pic.twitter.com/a7ni7uk6Dz — Greta Serrin (@JournalistGreta) March 11, 2020

“This group might be small, but it is mighty,” Jalen Anderson, 1st District Legislator said about @JoeBiden’s KC watch party. He continued saying they must continue to fight for Biden. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/oyQX24YxdQ — Greta Serrin (@JournalistGreta) March 11, 2020

In the middle of interviewing @kckschools Kansas City Public School‘s Treasurer @MannyforKC - Joe Biden’s watch party erupted in claps and cheers as Biden was announced projected winner of Missouri. @KOMUnews #MOforJoe #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/mCvDrZ2YVm — Greta Serrin (@JournalistGreta) March 11, 2020

Thank you, Missouri! https://t.co/U30Dm3y2MK — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 11, 2020

“We’re holding out hope that the people of Michigan are smarter then the people of Missouri.” “ Thank goodness Missouri is not the U.S.— just part of it. “ - Bernie Sanders voter Jeff Stacks reacting to AP declaring Joe Biden winner of Missouri’s primary. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Xa7xoMiNGC — Rosemond Crown KOMU (@RosemondCrown) March 11, 2020

NBC News has called Missouri for Joe Biden. I’m at his campaign’s watch party in Kansas City, and his supporters here are focused on the results from Michigan, which has the most delegates up for grabs today. @KOMUnews — Caroline Dade (@CarolineDade) March 11, 2020

@JoeBiden wins the Democratic primary in Missouri, according to AP. In Kansas City, folks are watching and rooting for #MOforJoe. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jIPwSDqhXC — Greta Serrin (@JournalistGreta) March 11, 2020

The Associated Press has declared Joe Biden the winner of the Missouri presidential primary. https://t.co/cherStU7mN — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 11, 2020

MISSOURI VOTERS: You have less than 30 minutes to cast your vote for your preference in the presidential primary. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/SchYlTNs6f — Greta Serrin (@JournalistGreta) March 10, 2020

Less then an hour till polls close. Supporters at the Mid-Mo for Bernie headquarters are still making calls urging people to get out and vote for Bernie. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/3JdMXuMX3N — Rosemond Crown KOMU (@RosemondCrown) March 10, 2020

@JoeBiden is focusing heavily on Michigan tonight, but the past couple days both him and his wife, Jill have visited Missouri for support in today’s election. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/L81m2SQ8Kr — Greta Serrin (@JournalistGreta) March 10, 2020

According to the AP, both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have canceled campaign events tonight. Both campaigns citing Coronavirus concerns. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/8AupKAHa0A — Greta Serrin (@JournalistGreta) March 10, 2020

Last week the St. Louis Post Dispatch Editorial Board endorsed @JoeBiden. “Biden is our choice to send a strong message across the nation of the Midwest’s preference for unity and civility over divisive political extremism.” @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/03MriOD4NC — Greta Serrin (@JournalistGreta) March 10, 2020

This is Tao. He and his wife started the MidMo for Bernie Sanders group. Today Tao is going around with his bull horn telling people to get out and vote for Bernie. He calls it “the truth-teller 9,000”. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/PmiuW4DrO6 — Rosemond Crown KOMU (@RosemondCrown) March 10, 2020

The Missouri Democratic Party said not having data “negatively impacts the ability of political parties to calculate delegates awarded from the results of the Presidential primary.” https://t.co/4QCcH2j9MC — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 10, 2020

Polls are open across the state of Missouri for the Presidential Preference Primary. One thing to note, the ballots were printed weeks ago so there will be candidates on them who have dropped out of the race. If you vote for them, your vote will not count. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/XtlkiaflbE — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreaultTV) March 10, 2020