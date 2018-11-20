Live Blog: Big Snow Comes to Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - This blog included real-time updates of Tuesday's big snow in mid-Missouri. It featured reports from our storm coverage crews and official updates from local authorities.

We want to hear from you, too. Email your photos to ShareIt@komu.com or share via Twitter or Instagram @komunews, with hashtags #MidMo and #CoMoSnow.

You can also check closings and cancellations, sign up for text alerts and keep up with road conditions.

Updates appeared here in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

MoDOT plows & treats state highways. Cities & counties do most residential streets. Here's how we prioritize - http://t.co/h61qlTlLXZ — MoDOT (@MoDOT) February 5, 2014

Just a reminder that you can always check current conditions of major roadways in MO: http://t.co/IPEUUaTDwO — Rosie Newberry (@RosieNewberry) February 5, 2014

Snow - Crews will continue to work overnight moving into residential areas and maintaining passable conditions on... http://t.co/6u3iaAlI85 — Columbia Pub Works (@pub_works) February 5, 2014

@KOMUnews According to Fulton City Engineer Greg Hayes, this snow removal will cost Fulton upwards of $70,000. — Michael Doudna (@MichaelDoudna) February 5, 2014

@KOMUnews roads in Jefferson City are considered "snow packed" according to one official. Wait till morning for non vital tasks. — Michael Doudna (@MichaelDoudna) February 5, 2014

AVOID I-70 eastbound on ramp to 63 connector southbound for the next 30 minutes, due to a stalled tractor trailer. — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 5, 2014

MARIES CO. UPDATE: The accident on Route 28, 3 miles east of Route 63, has been cleared. — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) February 4, 2014

@komunews A view from the Ashland exit off of highway 63. No cars in sight. #midmo #comosnow pic.twitter.com/P2Lhqe1p9T — Brynne Whittaker (@brynnewhittaker) February 4, 2014

@Komunews The scene on I-70 looking west at "rush hour." Almost serene. pic.twitter.com/gtsN7AVllk — Lucas Geisler (@GeislerLuc) February 4, 2014

Here's the latest @MoDOT road map. It shows the majority of roads in Missouri ARE covered with snow. @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/TCH01vZ5bY — Collin Ruane (@CollinRuaneTV) February 4, 2014

After reviewing reports from @MoDOT, @GoColumbiaMo & university crews, officials have decided to keep MU closed Wed.: http://t.co/HcjpmzLqAC — MU Alert (@MUalert) February 4, 2014

A wall of snow shooting out the side of the MoDOT plow truck I'm riding in. More at 9 & 10! #CoMoSnow @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/tohVKU83ix — Devon Fasbinder (@DevonFasbinder) February 4, 2014

Looking out the side window at the mirrors of a MoDOT plow truck clearing the roads. #CoMoSnow @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/OoLwlowYui — Devon Fasbinder (@DevonFasbinder) February 4, 2014

With Richey Smith in his MoDOT plow on Highway 63 near Hallsville. Says "gang plowing" more effective. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Wn6xWgTVSN — Devon Fasbinder (@DevonFasbinder) February 4, 2014

MARIES CO. ALERT: Accident on Route 28, 3 miles east of Route 63, has one lane blocked. Please seek an alternate route. — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) February 4, 2014

@pub_works crews working hard to clear downtown streets pic.twitter.com/wcd90LJWjG — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2014

@KOMUnews Joint communications says reason for fewer 911 calls was that more people heeded warnings and stayed home today. — Nick Thompson (@nickthompson_22) February 4, 2014

@KOMUnews Time frame for those emergency statistics was 8am - 4pm. Joint communications says it got more than 450 calls from 5-7pm Friday. — Nick Thompson (@nickthompson_22) February 4, 2014

@KOMUnews Boone Co. joint communications says it received 123 911 calls today and personnel tended to 58 accidents. — Nick Thompson (@nickthompson_22) February 4, 2014

@KOMUnews Jesse Hall and the columns are hardly visible from Elm Street and north side of quadrangle: pic.twitter.com/XmV07nBfIW — Nick Thompson (@nickthompson_22) February 4, 2014

Chains recommended for Commercial Motor Vehicles on #I-44 (Springfield and east) and the length of #I-70. — MoDOT (@MoDOT) February 4, 2014

@KOMUnews Traffic at a stand-still on I-70 EB btwn Midway Truck Stop and Stadium exit. Truck crashed into median cables. #MOwx #comosnow — Lucas Geisler (@GeislerLuc) February 4, 2014

I-44 ALERT: Accident in the westbound lanes at mile marker 216 (Crawford Co.). Both westbound lanes are blocked. — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) February 4, 2014

MODOT and public works crews are unable to keep up with the roadways in these conditions, please don't travel unless an emergency. — BooneCountyOEM (@BooneCountyOEM) February 4, 2014

Current look: @MoDOT and wreckers on scene to get semis up the hill on I-70 at the 63 connector #CoMoSnow pic.twitter.com/opgwH8PaUm — Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) February 4, 2014

I-70 at the 63 connector becoming impassable again. Vehicles having trouble navigating roads and hills. Please avoid the area #CoMoSnow — Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) February 4, 2014

#I-70 West - all lanes open now. Traffic congestion clearing slowly. — MoDOT (@MoDOT) February 4, 2014

I-70 ALERT: Stalled tractor trailers are blocking the I-70 eastbound off ramp at the Route 63 Connector.

— MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) February 4, 2014

As of 3:15 pm, nearly all of Missouri's highways are covered. If you don't have to travel, stay put. http://t.co/FyRAf3afQE — MoDOT (@MoDOT) February 4, 2014

@KOMUnews A view out of our windshield driving on highway 63 North. It's a white out! #midmo #CoMoSnow pic.twitter.com/5NtcU4GHK6 — Brynne Whittaker (@brynnewhittaker) February 4, 2014

Several crashes now, including #I-44 West blocked @ MM 176 & 174 (Newburg) and #I-70 W blocked at MM 204 (Wentzville). — MoDOT (@MoDOT) February 4, 2014

I-44 ALERT: Accident in the westbound lanes at mile marker 174.4 (Phelps Co.). Both westbound lanes are blocked. Delays likely. — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) February 4, 2014

Tow truck just arrived at Hwy 63 and Stadium. One wrecked car on side of road. Passable, but slow for traffic @KOMUnews — Devon Fasbinder (@DevonFasbinder) February 4, 2014

Community Service Aide working an accident on the westbound exit ramp from I70 to Stadium. #tweetalong pic.twitter.com/voEHlrBqnK — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2014

MSHP and fire responding to an accident at the 122 mile of I70 eastbound. #tweetalong — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2014

BOONE COUNTY ALERT: Both northbound lanes of Route 63 are closed at Stadium Boulevard, due to accidents. Delays likely. — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) February 4, 2014

Northbound 63 at Grindstone has one lane open #tweetalong — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2014

Highway 63 North minutes ago approaching Columbia City limits. 1 lane open 30 mph. @KOMUnews #MidMo #CoMoSnow pic.twitter.com/VTYNcCB0KU — Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) February 4, 2014

@KOMUnews AA flight 3396 has landed safely at COU. Crews have been working to clear the runway since 8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/ZE13MSXSTf — Josh Sultan (@JoshSultan) February 4, 2014

I-70 Westbound just west of the Hwy 63 Connector is shut down. Tractor trailers cannot make it up the hill. MODOT... http://t.co/mH5xjRR0UP — BooneCountyOEM (@BooneCountyOEM) February 4, 2014

Both lanes of I70 westbound at 63 is blocked due to accidents. Please avoid the area. Use alternate routes. #tweetalong — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2014

Report of an accident on eastbound I70 at 63. Officers are enroute. #tweetalong — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2014

I-70 ALERT: Traffic is moving very slowly along the westbound lanes near Route 63 in Columbia. Delays are likely. — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) February 4, 2014

Just checked on your mailman. Mail will possibly be delayed today :). #tweetalong pic.twitter.com/CUH15gqCxW — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2014

On the scene of another slide off on southbound US63 near Route B. No injuries #tweetalong pic.twitter.com/UZSCz6OOhH — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2014

I-70 UPDATE: Westbound traffic continues to move slowly, but the accident at the 131 and 149 mile markers (Boone & Cooper Co's) are clear. — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) February 4, 2014

CAMDEN CO. ROUTE 5 ALERT: Accident at the intersection of Rte 7 in Greenview. Rte 5 is closed at the scene. Avoid the area or expectdelays. — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) February 4, 2014

#I-70 incidents near MM 130 east of Columbia are cleared. I-70 EB is blocked at MM 94 east of Blackwater exit. #MOWx — MoDOT (@MoDOT) February 4, 2014

Snow totals have changed a bit, increasing in some areas including Jeff City and CoMO. Stay tuned! @komunews pic.twitter.com/M2zGlFe0Lc — Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) February 4, 2014

I70 lanes may be open but a lot of crews still out cleaning up the mess. Please slow down. #tweetalong pic.twitter.com/68oMLlIyte — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2014

Columbia Public Schools will not be in session Wednesday, Feb. 5. CLOSINGS: http://t.co/rStqVNZ4Dl — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) February 4, 2014

Here's how the roads look at this hour. Travel is not advised. Check http://t.co/Bvq5wIYrf5 for the latest conditions pic.twitter.com/ReDfa2tRpV — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) February 4, 2014

Eastbound lanes of I70 are open. Westbound is down to one lane still. #tweetalong — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2014

View of Downtown Columbia--Snow continues. One lane of Westbound I-70 at the 131 mile marker is about to open. http://t.co/oDnu63QqD0 — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2014

Gina Jungmann just sent us the picture below, which she took around 10:15 a.m. She said, "There were 7 wrecks between mile marker 129 & 131. Mostly semis. Both lanes of traffic had wrecks. We sat in traffic for a very long time."

CALLAWAY CO. I-70 ALERT: Accident has both eastbound lanes blocked at mile marker 149. One westbound lane blocked due to accident at mm 148. — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) February 4, 2014

Roads on the way into @KOMUnews. Someone else is driving while I took the pic. I've seen 3 accidents along Hwy 63. pic.twitter.com/Rl6U7qwCoN — Brittany Pieper (@Brittany_Pieper) February 4, 2014

@KOMUnews Boone County Public Works says there's a statewide shortage on salt but they should be fine for this snow storm — William Joy (@WilliamJoyIII) February 4, 2014

CALLAWAY CO. UPDATE: The accident on southbound Route 63, south of the Katy Trail Bridge, has been cleared. — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) February 4, 2014

Snow/Ice - Snow accumulation has just reached 2" depth so the no-parking ordinance is now in effect. In order to... http://t.co/xwsZoZFuZq — Columbia Pub Works (@pub_works) February 4, 2014

Snow/Ice - Crews reporting priority routes are generally passable right now, but snowfall is becoming heavier, so... http://t.co/cLzbu3RRU0 — Columbia Pub Works (@pub_works) February 4, 2014

URGENT via Columbia/BC Emergency Mngmnt: Avoid travel unless life threatening SLOW DOWN, ROADS VERY SLICK Multiple accidents I-70, Hwy 63 — City of Columbia, MO (@GoColumbiaMO) February 4, 2014

Here's a look at MoDOT's traveler map at this hour. Most roads are covered in #MidMo #CoMoSnow pic.twitter.com/kQJiAY1izT — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) February 4, 2014

Snow plow driver told me on a scale of 1-10 with 10 being the worst he'd rate the road conditions a 4 right now. @KOMUnews #comosnow — Lauren Bale (@l_bale) February 4, 2014

Reminder: Please help keep 9-1-1 open for emergencies. Use non-emergency number 442-6131 for non-injury accidents. — City of Columbia, MO (@GoColumbiaMO) February 4, 2014

The following picture comes from viewer Gary Ancell, who said the crash happened sometime around 9:30. "I heard very loud crashing noises from my apartment and looked out the window and saw this. Right now tow trucks are pulling cars and the tractor trailer - I believe 4 of them are still in the median," Ancell said in an email to KOMU 8 News.

Officers responding to 63 northbound at Grindstone for a rollover accident not blocking. No injuries reported. #tweetalong — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2014

@KOMUnews EB and WB I-70 are closed at Lake of the Woods. Traffic on EB 70 appears to be backed up to Rangeline exit. — Nick Thompson (@nickthompson_22) February 4, 2014

RT @MoDOT_Central CALLAWAY CO. ALERT: Accident on southbound Route 63, south of the Katy Trail Bridge. One lane is blocked. #MidMo — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) February 4, 2014

PLZ RT - Roads are treacherous, DO NOT GET OUT ON ROADWAYS!! Plz stay home or at work until plows can catch up. Worst of snow still to come — Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) February 4, 2014

It will be several hours before I70 is cleared. — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2014

Per press release, Boone Co. Government Offices and Departments closing at noon. — City of Columbia, MO (@GoColumbiaMO) February 4, 2014

View from St Charles Rd looking east at westbound traffic. It will closed for near future also. #tweetalong pic.twitter.com/JAzWExsjt7 — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2014

MT @MoDOT_Central BOONE COUNTY ALERT: One northbound lane of Route 63 is closed at Route 740 (Stadium Blvd) in Columbia. Delays possible. — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) February 4, 2014

Semis wrecked and blocking on I70. Eastbound will be closed a while. #tweetalong pic.twitter.com/WWDWPVyuE1 — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2014

Latest RADAR image. There is a dry slot moving North toward Jeff City and Columbia. It won't last long! @komunews pic.twitter.com/VtaIel3aH0 — Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) February 4, 2014

The following picture is from the Boone County Fire Protection District's Facebook page.

View from the south outer road to I70. Traffic backed up to 63/70 in the eastbound lanes. #tweetalong pic.twitter.com/6EXlMlWPbA — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2014

Speed limits are set for ideal conditions. The weather & hwy conditions are not ideal today. #TakeItSlow #MOWx #MoSNOW — MoDOT (@MoDOT) February 4, 2014

All 4 lanes of I70 near the Lake of the Woods exit are closed due to accidents #tweetalong — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2014

Old Highway 63 near Stephens Lake Park #tweetalong pic.twitter.com/R3LTPur5y9 — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2014

ALERT: I-70 treacherous right now, lots of accidents and slideoffs. PLEASE STAY OFF HIGHWAY. Please RT! — Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) February 4, 2014

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi over turned I-70 just west of Lake of the Woods. Officers requesting closure of between LOW & 63 pic.twitter.com/ZDf0E1AEVy — Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) February 4, 2014

@reneehulshof Several semi's jacknifed believe between the connector and Lake of the Woods in the EB lanes. Units on scene now. No rep — Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) February 4, 2014

CoMo public works will plow 1st and 2nd priority rds like Broadway before starting on residential rds #comosnow @KOMUnews — Lauren Bale (@l_bale) February 4, 2014

#WinterWeather travel tip: follow directions from local officials & build an emergency car kit. pic.twitter.com/qznli2n2d0 — Readygov (@Readygov) February 4, 2014

From Jefferson City Police Department: City Hall will be closing at 12 p.m. today, due to the significant additional snowfall predicted for the area. In addition, Jeff Tran will run and complete their noon routes, ceasing service at 1 p.m.

2/4 MISSOURI Here's a #preplist of 178 orgs/agencies providing critical info during crises, including severe weather https://t.co/S7yFQx5m4b — femaregion7 (@femaregion7) February 4, 2014

@KOMUnews snow is coming down hard in Moberly, but roads are mostly clear. Traffic on main roads is moving slowly, but no accidents — Eric Hilt (@ericmhilt) February 4, 2014

Recent spin out on US 63 South by Stadium Blvd @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/EWmKh5wwyi — Shay McAlister (@ShayMcAlister) February 4, 2014

Video about winter preparedness at Columbia Public Works http://t.co/ouy0XmMgLM — City of Columbia, MO (@GoColumbiaMO) February 4, 2014

SUV spun out right in front of me just past previous accident on 63. Take it easy out there folks @KOMUnews #midmo pic.twitter.com/WsFGQNLjvv — Nick Chabarria (@ngchab) February 4, 2014

Three car accident on US-63 south at Broadway exit. No injuries reported. Traffic down to one lane. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Gbmp2bKXIp — Nick Chabarria (@ngchab) February 4, 2014

RT @MoDOT_Central I-70 UPDATE: All westbound lanes are open at the Rocheport bridge at the Boone/Cooper County line. — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) February 4, 2014

Passed 3 accidents between @KOMUnews Station and Stadium Blvd on US 63 North #MidMO pic.twitter.com/7xeFnkgpWT — Shay McAlister (@ShayMcAlister) February 4, 2014