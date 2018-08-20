LIVE BLOG: Braggin' Rights Missouri vs. Illinois basketball

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Tigers basketball team rides a five-game winning streak into its its final regular season non-conference game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Saturday marks the 37th annual Braggin' Rights competition between the cross-state rivals. Illinois is 24-12 in Braggin' Rights games against Mizzou, and the Fighting Illini lead the all-time series 31-16.

Tweets in this blog will appear with the newest post first. Follow KOMU 8 reporters Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) and Evan Lachnit (@Evan_Lachnit96) for coverage before, during and after the game.

FINAL: Illinois 70, Mizzou 64.

Illinois wins fifth straight Braggin' Rights contest. pic.twitter.com/L5IIRBn8hG — Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

2H :28 | Game coming down to wire, as Jeremiah Tilmon helps Mizzou move within two-possession game. 66-60, Illinois.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

2H 1:56 | Points moving back-and-forth, but Mizzou having trouble reducing deficit beyond two scores. 66-58, Illinois.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

2H 2:49 | Time running out for Mizzou, who once moved within seven points of a tie game. Tigers trailing 62-53.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

2H 7:40 | Mizzou is 15-19 on free throws, including two just made from Blake Harris. Illinois leading 56-48.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

2H 11:27 | Kassius Robertson with 10 second-half points. Mizzou slowly reducing deficit, but still trails Illinois, 52-40.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

2H 15:54 | Mizzou off to a 8-2 run to start the new half. Illinois still up, 44-30.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

Halftime stats via the first-year Scottrade Center scoreboard. Mizzou's Jordan Barnett leads all players with 14 points. Illinois' Leron Black leads team with 13 points. pic.twitter.com/WMDzsxC43p

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

HALFTIME: Illinois' Trent Frazier nails a three-pointer before the end of halftime. Illinois leads Mizzou, 42-22.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

1H 3:53 | Illinois with a 5-0 run. Illinois' Smith and Black with a combined 17 points, as Mizzou trails 28-16.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

1H 6:59 | STL native Jordan Barnett leading the Mizzou attack with 9 points. Mizzou trailing Illinois, 23-14.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

1H 13:40 | Illinois Leron Black and Mark Smith both with five points a piece. The whole Mizzou team has combined for five points. Illinois leading, 17-5.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

1Q 15:58 | Mizzou opened with a Jeremiah Tilmon bucket, which has since been followed by ten straight unanswered points. Illinois leads, 10-2.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

Braggin' Rights starting lineups:

Mizzou- Robertson, Barnett, Tilmon, Puryear, Harris

Illinois- Lucas, Black, Smith, Alstork, Finke

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

Nearly half an hour from Braggin' Rights tipoff at Scottrade Center. Mizzou looking for first win against Illinois since 2012. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cyDWrkByH9

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

Here in St. Louis for the Braggin’ Rights Game this evening. I will have coverage tonight with @joeyschneider95 for @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PO90OMF9Fo

— Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) December 24, 2017