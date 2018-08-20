LIVE BLOG: Braggin' Rights Missouri vs. Illinois basketball

7 months 3 weeks 5 days ago Saturday, December 23 2017 Dec 23, 2017 Saturday, December 23, 2017 7:32:00 PM CST December 23, 2017 in Sports
By: Joey Schneider and Evan Lachnit, KOMU 8 Sports Reporters

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Tigers basketball team rides a five-game winning streak into its its final regular season non-conference game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Saturday marks the 37th annual Braggin' Rights competition between the cross-state rivals. Illinois is 24-12 in Braggin' Rights games against Mizzou, and the Fighting Illini lead the all-time series 31-16.

Tweets in this blog will appear with the newest post first. Follow KOMU 8 reporters Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) and Evan Lachnit (@Evan_Lachnit96) for coverage before, during and after the game.

2H :28 | Game coming down to wire, as Jeremiah Tilmon helps Mizzou move within two-possession game. 66-60, Illinois.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

2H 1:56 | Points moving back-and-forth, but Mizzou having trouble reducing deficit beyond two scores. 66-58, Illinois.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

2H 2:49 | Time running out for Mizzou, who once moved within seven points of a tie game. Tigers trailing 62-53.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

2H 7:40 | Mizzou is 15-19 on free throws, including two just made from Blake Harris. Illinois leading 56-48.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

2H 11:27 | Kassius Robertson with 10 second-half points. Mizzou slowly reducing deficit, but still trails Illinois, 52-40.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

2H 15:54 | Mizzou off to a 8-2 run to start the new half. Illinois still up, 44-30.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

Halftime stats via the first-year Scottrade Center scoreboard. Mizzou's Jordan Barnett leads all players with 14 points. Illinois' Leron Black leads team with 13 points. pic.twitter.com/WMDzsxC43p

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

1H 3:53 | Illinois with a 5-0 run. Illinois' Smith and Black with a combined 17 points, as Mizzou trails 28-16.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

1H 6:59 | STL native Jordan Barnett leading the Mizzou attack with 9 points. Mizzou trailing Illinois, 23-14.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

1H 13:40 | Illinois Leron Black and Mark Smith both with five points a piece. The whole Mizzou team has combined for five points. Illinois leading, 17-5.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

1H 13:40 | Illinois Leron Black and Mark Smith both with five points a piece. The whole Mizzou team has combined for five points. Illinois leading, 17-5.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

1Q 15:58 | Mizzou opened with a Jeremiah Tilmon bucket, which has since been followed by ten straight unanswered points. Illinois leads, 10-2.

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

Braggin' Rights starting lineups:
Mizzou- Robertson, Barnett, Tilmon, Puryear, Harris
Illinois- Lucas, Black, Smith, Alstork, Finke

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

Nearly half an hour from Braggin' Rights tipoff at Scottrade Center. Mizzou looking for first win against Illinois since 2012. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cyDWrkByH9

— Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) December 24, 2017

Here in St. Louis for the Braggin’ Rights Game this evening. I will have coverage tonight with @joeyschneider95 for @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PO90OMF9Fo

— Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) December 24, 2017

More News

Grid
List

Rain at the Missouri State Fair cancels car races
Rain at the Missouri State Fair cancels car races
SEDALIA- Two events were canceled on the last day of the Missouri State Fair due to rain. The ASCS... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 10:04:00 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Brennan considers 'going to court' with Trump over revoked security clearance
Brennan considers 'going to court' with Trump over revoked security clearance
(CNN) -- Former CIA director John Brennan said Sunday that he was willing to pursue legal action against President Donald... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 9:23:19 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

NYT: Michael Cohen under investigation for more than $20M in bank fraud
NYT: Michael Cohen under investigation for more than $20M in bank fraud
(CNN) -- Federal investigators examining whether President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen committed bank and tax fraud are looking... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 8:01:59 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
Indiana ( WRTV ) -- Hundreds of students walked out of the Andy Gross show Saturday night at Purdue University... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 7:30:19 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

SEMO dorm to allow dogs
SEMO dorm to allow dogs
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Students in one Southeast Missouri State University dorm who don't want to leave their dogs or... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Missouri school district embraces gender-neutral bathrooms
Missouri school district embraces gender-neutral bathrooms
NORTH KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area school district that garnered national attention when a transgender student was crowned... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Kansas and Missouri hope to attract nearly 700 USDA jobs
Kansas and Missouri hope to attract nearly 700 USDA jobs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas and Missouri officials hope to attract the nearly 700 well-paying USDA jobs that are... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 12:17:10 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Death penalty sought for man accused in 3 St. Louis killings
Death penalty sought for man accused in 3 St. Louis killings
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for a St. Louis man charged with killing... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 11:50:00 AM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle
Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are suffering and hay for cattle is... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 11:44:16 AM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Construction worker injured at Sedalia worksite dies
Construction worker injured at Sedalia worksite dies
SEDALIA (AP) — Officials say a worker injured near Sedalia in west-central Missouri has died. The Sedalia Democrat reports... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 9:01:36 AM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MUPD searching for suspect in sex offense case
UPDATE: MUPD searching for suspect in sex offense case
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating a sex offense report on Saturday. According to a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 11:00:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Miller County shooting suspect in custody
UPDATE: Miller County shooting suspect in custody
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office reported that suspected shooter Devin Mckie is in custody after being arrested... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 10:36:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Bikers contribute to raise funds for art festival, riding in two wheels
Bikers contribute to raise funds for art festival, riding in two wheels
BOONVILLE – About 100 people rode their bikes early Saturday to help raise funds for the 43rd annual Missouri River... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 2:23:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Missouri deputies seize nearly $1M worth of marijuana
Missouri deputies seize nearly $1M worth of marijuana
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in northwestern Missouri's Platte County say they've seized more than 200 pounds of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:48:56 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Rescued bobcat on road to recovery at St. Louis-are facility
Rescued bobcat on road to recovery at St. Louis-are facility
BLACK JACK (AP) — A baby bobcat found in eastern Missouri and being nursed back to health might be mistaken... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:42:55 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Missouri residents fear effect of funding cuts for disabled
Missouri residents fear effect of funding cuts for disabled
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Funding cuts to in-home care for the disabled could force some Missouri residents into nursing homes,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:34:39 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Diving dogs aim to impress at national qualifying event
Diving dogs aim to impress at national qualifying event
COLUMBIA - The North America Diving Dogs dock diving competition was in its second of three days Saturday at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:01:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Police investigate attempted sorority burglary at MU
Police investigate attempted sorority burglary at MU
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary of an off-campus sorority house near MU. In... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 11:01:00 AM CDT August 18, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 73°
4am 72°
5am 72°
6am 71°