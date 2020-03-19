LIVE BLOG: Closings and cancellations due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA - This live blog will be the single place where we will post closings and cancellations due to COVID-19. This list will include schools, community organizations and large events (200+ attendees, ticketed or expected).

We are moving closings and cancellations from our other lists to this one. Starting Wednesday, March 18, listings will be in order of those most recently received at the top.

You can send information on closings or cancellations to news@komu.com. School administrators who need to have information posted need to call (573) 884-6398 and ask to speak to a KOMU 8 News manager.

UPDATED 3:45 a.m. Thursday, March 19

MU Health Care - Patients will be limited to one visitor, who is at least 18 years old, for their entire stay. Pediatric patients will be allowed two visitors. Exceptions will be made for parents and guardians of a child and in end-of-life situations. All volunteer shifts and student learner clinical shifts are on hold.

Public entrances to facilities will be limited as follows (all valet services are suspended):

University Hospital: The main University Hospital circle drive entrance has closed. Visitors may enter through the first level of the Patient and Visitor Parking Garage during visiting hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Emergency Department entrance will remain operational for patients needing care.

Women’s and Children’s Hospital: Visitors should enter through the main lobby entrance. The Emergency Department entrance will remain operational for patients needing care.

Missouri Orthopaedic Institute: Visitors should enter through the second-floor circle-drive entrance on the east side of the building.

All visitors will be screened for illness. Elective procedures have been canceled for high-risk patients older than 60 or with co-morbid conditions, patients with anticipated hospital stays longer than two days and procedures requiring extensive use of personal protective equipment.

Capital Region Quick Care - the location inside the Jefferson City Hy-Vee will close at the end of business on March 19. No reopening date has been determined.

Ashland Baptist Church - All activities are suspended until further notice. Online Sunday worship will be offered.

Christian Fellowship Church - All in-person activities (including Sunday services) are suspended, effective immediately until further notice. There will be a live-streamed remote service on Sundays, remote groups and classes, and remote outreach opportunities during this season of social distancing. Go to christianfellowship.com for more information on these ways to stay connected.

Boone County Collector's Office - will remain open with minimum staffing to provide essential services for the next 15 days. Taxpayers are encouraged to call the office at (573) 886-4285 or e-mail collector@boonecountymo.org with questions or concerns. Paid property tax receipts and statements of non-assessments can be emailed. Most local vehicle licensing offices will accept these electronic copies. In addition, paid property tax records are provided weekly to the DOR for online licensing renewals or in-person visits to local license offices.



Big Tree Medical Home - providing free virtual visits for children on March 19.

Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District - Routine prevention services such as dock inspections & change of occupancy inspections are suspended until further notice. Builders may contact our Fire Marshal with regard to new construction inspections. Public admittance into fire stations and headquarters for routine business is suspended.

Jacksonville Cairo Unity Christian Church - all services canceled until further notice.

Hallsville Food Pantry - The pantry will only deliver to elderly and homebound patrons, Tuesday March 24th after 3:00 P.M. All others are asked to utilize the Central Pantry at 1007 Big Bear Blvd. in Columbia.

Callaway County Courthouse - Starting March 19, there will be limited public access to the Callaway County Courthouse. County leaders ask that the public conduct their business with Callaway County by phone or email when possible.

Mizzou Quick Care - All locations are closed until further notice.

Forum Christian Church - holding digital-only services, effective March 22 until further notice.

Lucky's Market - Lucky's is offering an early shopping hour for senior citizens and other vulnerable community members. The hour will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily.

Boone County Assessor's Office - Effective immediately, the Assessor's Office will cease conducting business on a face-to-face basis. Services will continue to be offered by phone, email or electronic interface using the Assessor’s webpage at https://www.showmeboone.com/assessor/.

Hy-Vee - Hy-Vee will reserve one hour of shopping time prior to its new opening time for customers considered "high-risk." The reserved hour will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for customers ages 60 and older, expectant mothers and anyone with health conditions that make him/her/them more susceptible to serious illness. Pharmacies in most Hy-Vee locations will also be extending their hours so they can serve this group of customers from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Central Bank of Boone County - CBBC is limiting access of its lobbies starting March 19. Drive-thru banking services, ATMs and Video Teller Machines will continue to operate as usual.

Cole County Commission - County Government is open but with limited public access. Please call ahead to the Department and/or Elected Official office to make an appointment or if you have any questions.

Bell Brown Medical Institute - Closed March 19-April 12.

City of Jefferson - City officials announced the following recommendations and guidelines Wednesday afternoon:

The public is encouraged to avoid all City facilities unless necessary. Citizens may call 573-634-6410 for assistance or contact City services by e-mail through the website at www.jeffersoncitymo.gov. Access to City Hall has been limited to the upper level door only.

Municipal Court has canceled the March 18, March 25 and April 1, 2020 court dates.

The Animal Shelter is providing adoptions and redemptions by appointment only. Call 634-6429 to schedule an appointment.

Parks and Recreation has canceled or postponed almost all programming. A current list can be viewed here: https://www.jeffersoncitymo.gov/parksabout_us/covid-19.php

The Linc is closed until at least March 27, 2020.

The Washington Park Ice Arena is closed until at least April 19, 2020.

The Oak Hills Golf Course remains open at this time. The public is encouraged to use social

distancing when visiting the golf course.

Sedalia Public Library - The library will close at 6 p.m. on March 18 and stay closed "until it is deemed safe to open."

Faith Family Church (Fayette) - All services and ministry activities canceled until April 3.

First Presbyterian Church (Mexico) - facilities closed to all events, including worship services, through April 9.

KINGDOM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY - In-person classes suspended March 19 until April 6.

COLE COUNTY R-5 - Closed March 20 through April 3.

PRAIRIE HOME R-5 - Closed March 19 through April 6.

Sedalia Regional Airport - terminal will be closed to the public; service will continue but customers will be asked to wait outside the building for further assistance.

Seventh Day Adventist Community Center (Centralia) - Closed Thursday nights until further notice.

HIGBEE R-8 - Closed March 18 through April 6, including all extracurricular activities.

Jefferson City Animal Shelter - Starting March 18, the shelter will only be open to people intending to adopt or relinquish ownership of an animal. This will be by appointment only; please call (573) 634-6429. This procedure will be in effect until April 6.

New Bloomfield Band Booster BBQ - The BBQ scheduled for April 25 has been canceled.

BLAIR OAKS R-2 - Closed March 18 through April 3. The closures include St. Francis Xavier in Taos, St. Stanislaus in Wardsville and St. Thomas the Apostle.

U.S. District Court - Eastern Missouri - all civil and criminal trials scheduled to begin before May 31 will be postponed to dates after May 31. All non-essential in person proceedings have been suspended.

Dulaney Memorial Library - Closing March 21 at noon, set to reopen April 6.

MedZou Community Health Clinic - closed for two weeks

Boone Hospital Community and Medical Fitness Center - Closing at noon on March 18, expected to be closed 2-4 weeks but reopening date to be determined.

COLUMBIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS - Classes canceled from Wednesday, March 18 to at least April 12.

JEFFERSON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT - Classes canceled from Wednesday, March 18 to at least April 6.

BOONVILLE R-1 - Closed March 18-April 3.

CAMDENTON R-3 - Closed March 17-April 3.

CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP SCHOOL - In-school classes canceled from March 18-April 12.

COLUMBIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL - Moving to e-learning format starting Thursday, March 19, continuing through April 3. Spring Break will go on as scheduled from March 23-27.

DIOCESE OF JEFFERSON CITY - All three high schools and 37 elementary schools will close March 18-April 3.

FAYETTE R-3 - Closed March 17-March 31.

FULTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS - Closing March 18 and will resume April 6.

HARRISBURG R-8 - Classes are canceled through March 30.

IBERIA R-5 - Closed March 17-31.

JAMESTOWN C-1- Closed until further notice

MARIES COUNTY R-1 VIENNA- Dismissing classes at 12:56 on 3/18, classes will resume April 6

MARSHALL PUBLIC SCHOOLS - Classes are canceled through Wednesday, March 18.

MEXICO PUBLIC SCHOOLS - Closed March 20-April 12.

MIDDLE GROVE C-1 - Closing March 18 through April 3.

MISSOURI MILITARY ACADEMY - MMA will maintain a contained campus through April 3, 2020. During this time, MMA cadets will have minimal contact with anyone outside of the immediate MMA community and will not leave campus.

MOBERLY PUBLIC SCHOOLS - Closing March 18 through April 3.

MORGAN COUNTY R-2 - Closed March 18-April 5.

NEW FRANKLIN R-1 - Closed March 18-March 31

OSAGE COUNTY R-2 - Closed March 17-April 12.

PILOT GROVE C-4 - Closed March 19 through April 3.

RENICK R-5 - Schools will close at the end of Tuesday, March 17, and will reopen Tuesday, April 7.

SOUTH CALLAWAY R-2 - Closed March 18 through April 3.

SOUTHERN BOONE SCHOOL DISTRICT - Closing March 19-April 12.

SWEET SPRINGS R-7 SCHOOLS - Sweet Spring R-7 Schools will be closed the week of March 16.

TRINITY LUTHERAN SCHOOL- The school will be closed March 18-April 3.

VAN-FAR R-1 - Closed March 18-April 3

Enunciation Catholic Church - Wednesday classes canceled until April 8. Upscale Resale Assistance League of Mid-Missouri Store - Closed through April 14. Please refrain from dropping off donations until the store reopens. Moberly Parks and Recreation - Offices are closed to the public starting March 18, but business is still open by phone and online. Restrooms and playgrounds are closed. The United Way Mother-Son Dance is postponed until October, and the Annual Easter Egg Hunt is canceled. The Sports Registration event set for March 24 is canceled. Parks and Rec representatives will be available by phone on March 24 for softball registration. Voluntary Action Center - Provisions of services will be done by appointment only until further notice. Walk-in services will not be provided at this time. Appointments will be set during service hours of 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Ivy Bend Community Food Pantry - There are no Friday Senior Lunches or game days until further notice. Food distribution will be on March 25 as scheduled from 8 a.m. to 12 noon with a modified sign-in procedure. Please do not come to the pantry if they are sick or running a fever. Ask a neighbor or family member to pick up. The Salvation Army - Social Services and Food Pantry located at 1108 West Ash Street will operate by appointment only until further notice. To schedule an appointment for the food pantry please call between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment for Pathway of Hope, birth certificates or IDs please call between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The number to call is 573-442-3229. The Community Lunch program is suspended within The Salvation Army shelter, Harbor House, located at 602 North Ann Street, but sacked/boxed lunches are available. Worship services are temporarily suspended. All volunteer activities are temporarily suspended until further notice. Wellsville Public Library - Closed from March 18 through April 5. Morgan County Library - Closed through April 5. State Historical Society of Missouri - The State Historical Society of Missouri and all SHSMO research centers in Cape Girardeau, Kansas City, Rolla, Saint Louis, and Springfield, including the Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17 through March 31. River City Habitat for Humanity - All operations suspended for the remainder of March. Boone Electric Cooperative - The lobby of Boone Electric Cooperative in Columbia will be closed starting March 17 until further notice. BEC will continue to have member service representatives in drive-thru during normal business hours, 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday – Friday and the kiosk is also available in the drive-thru. BEC staff will also continue to answer phones and online chat messaging, and BEC has multiple payment options for members to make from the comfort of their homes. Missouri River Regional Library - The library will close after 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, for an indefinite period of time. All due dates will be extended and overdue fines from March 18, 2020 on will be waived until the library reopens. Book drops will be closed. Columbia Senior Activity Center - The Columbia Senior Activity Center will be closed from March 18-31. During this time, healthy choice sack lunches (which includes soup and sandwich, chips, and dessert) will be available for $5.00 at the front door of the building located at 1121 Business Loop 70 East during 11:00am-12:00pm Monday -Friday. Aging Best Senior Centers - Aging Best (formerly Central Missouri Area Agency on Aging) has suspended the congregate meal program and activities at all Aging Best partner Senior Centers. The suspension will begin March 16 and will continue through March 31. Centralia Senior Center - The center will be closed from March 17 through March 27. Diocese of Jefferson City - Bishop W. Shawn McKnight has announced all public Masses will be suspended in the Diocese of Jefferson City, beginning on Wednesday, March 18 and until at least April 3. The Salvation Army Food Pantry- Columbia - The Salvation Army Food Pantry will be by appointment only until April 24. Those who want to schedule an appointment can call between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at (573)-442-3229. Ronald McDonald House Charities - The House will stay open to families, but will limit the number of volunteers admitted or present at certain times. Mizzou Jumpstart - Jumpstart Mizzou has discontinued sessions at all schools & community sites for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic school year. Women's Network - Wednesday's Professional Development Luncheon has been canceled. Boone County History and Culture Center - The center will close through March 31, and all events and concerts are canceled through April. Eldon Senior Center - The Eldon Senior Center will be closed for group meals through March 29. The center will offer curbside meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily, and will continue meal delivery to homebound residents as scheduled. Governor's Mansion Spring Tours - Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion announced tours of the Mansion will be temporarily suspended. If you have a group visiting the Mansion in the months of March and April, please contact tour coordinator, Suzy Schneider at (573) 230-7000 for further information. Advancing Renewables in the Midwest Conference - The conference scheduled for March 31-April 1 has been canceled. The University of Missouri will process refunds over the next week. Direct questions to muconf3@missouri.edu. Care Connection for Aging Services - Care Connection will close its main office in Warrensburg and all 21 west-central Missouri senior centers starting Monday, March 16 through March 31. The area agency on aging will continue to have staff at central office and most centers to answer telephones and to prepare and deliver meals to the homebound during this time. AARP Tax Aide at the Salvation Army - Tax return preparations will stop for the next two weeks. Organizers will assess the situation as it develops. Unbound Book Festival - The festival, scheduled for April 23-26, is canceled. The board will meet soon to see if it can be rescheduled for the fall, or if they'll look ahead to next spring's festival. MoNASP State Tournament - The state tournament scheduled for March 19-21 has been canceled. MoNASP announced Monday it will cancel the virtual tournament it planned in place of the scheduled tournament in Branson. We Always Swing Jazz Series Art Blakey Centennial Celebration - The event scheduled for March 19 at Missouri Theater has been canceled. We Always Swing Jazz Series said rescheduling won't be possible.

Mid-MO Baby Expo - Zimmer Communications and Boone Hospital have postponed the Mid-MO Baby Expo planned for March 14 to June 27.

The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall - In a news release Wednesday, The Blue Note announced the cancellation of The Glitch Mob on April 25. The Glitch Mob postponed its tour because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall will reschedule or postpone all events scheduled to take place at the two venues through March 31. The Blue Note box office will also be closed. Valhalla's Gate - Valhalla's Gate, a game store on Bernadette Drive, announced it would cancel all events in March on its website and on Facebook. The store is also closing its rental library "for the next few weeks."

The store will offer curbside delivery to customers for the next few weeks.

Missouri State Parks events and programs - Missouri state park and historic site programs and events are postponed or cancelled now through April 30. Missouri State Park visitor centers, campgrounds and lodging will remain open until further notice.