LIVE BLOG: Jefferson City responds after EF-3 tornado

COLUMBIA - An all-out cleanup effort is underway in Jefferson City, where fallen roofs, busted windows, scattered trees and downed power lines lie in heaps of rubble from Wednesday night's tornado.

This live blog will include the latest photo and video of damage, in addition to details on the recovery as thousands of people begin rebuilding. Items generally appear in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

While the Jefferson City tornado and 2011 Joplin tornado (top) cannot be accurately compared, these eerily similar photos of the destruction caused exactly eight years apart leaves no doubt as to why May 22 will be a date that forever lives in infamy for thousands of Missourians. pic.twitter.com/npv2WOOLiW — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnson48) May 24, 2019

Thankful for the work of the First Responders, emergency officials & utility crews during the disasters across our state. Please stay clear of the damaged areas so these professionals can do their work. My thoughts & prayers go out to everyone affected by these storms. — Mike Kehoe (@LtGovMikeKehoe) May 23, 2019

As @LtGovMikeKehoe just announced, folks who wish to volunteer should call 2–1-1 (the @unitedwaycemo). Missourians, you are amazing. Receiving tons of requests from people who wish to assist in the aftermath of the tornado/storms that impacted Jefferson City, MO, and our state. — Sara Walsh (@SaraForMissouri) May 23, 2019

The damage to Case Street in Jefferson City is extensive. Families are displaced and homes are destroyed. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/P3YfjNKP0n — Lindsey Wilkerson (@LWilkersonTV) May 24, 2019

More damage at Adkins Stadium--The Jefferson City Jays just installed a brand new video board about a month ago. The board is now leaning, due to last night's high winds. JCPS committed to about $500,000 worth of scoreboard ads to pay for the project. @KOMUsports @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/w0upv0RdfO — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) May 24, 2019

Adkins Stadium at Jefferson City High School sustained some damage after last night's storms. The tornado tore the roof off of the stadium's press box--most of it landing in the entryway. @KOMUsports @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/12kcTnM9gB — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) May 24, 2019

I am now at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, which has been opened as a shelter. Food and clothing has been donated to the cause. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/4BHvy312FN — Bo Templin (@roberttemplin3) May 24, 2019

#MOTF1 has returned to BCFD headquarters in Columbia and are currently demobilizing. We’ll post more details about the deployment on Friday. pic.twitter.com/PZk3nID15k — Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) May 23, 2019

Carl Junction has dozens of homes damaged from the storm. We met with some of the local residents in the Briarbrook subdivision to witness the destruction. Glad to have partners like @ConvoyofHope, @stlredcross, and @UWOzarks helping Missourians across the state. pic.twitter.com/MmL8bqBZVy — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 23, 2019

Windows and a roof on the old penitentiary property were also damaged. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/9I6iidy4Oc — Jordan Alejandre (@jordanalejandre) May 23, 2019

This wall at the old Missouri State Penitentiary, in Jefferson City, is just one of the many things that was destroyed by last night’s tornado. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/xpEU33UUaj — Jordan Alejandre (@jordanalejandre) May 23, 2019

This is the scene at Capitol City Cheer after the tornado touched down last night. I spoke with the owner, who took shelter inside the building when the storm hit. pic.twitter.com/3nDwcVip2s — Bo Templin (@roberttemplin3) May 23, 2019

Here’s a look at how it happened. Route 50 is now open again. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/sR2K8SgGlb — Annie Ochitwa (@annieochitwa) May 23, 2019

Jefferson City officials have issued a curfew for tonight from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. tomorrow morning. The map below indicates what area is included in the curfew. The curfew may be extended as needed. pic.twitter.com/ue0OENECub — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) May 23, 2019

Crews told me they will push the debris onto the highway once it’s clear. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/3iQ16lHfhv — Annie Ochitwa (@annieochitwa) May 23, 2019

I’m at Lincoln University, where debris from the President’s Mansion is causing the closure of Route 50 from Monroe Street to Clark Avenue. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ga8mhNfLzK — Annie Ochitwa (@annieochitwa) May 23, 2019

Some pictures of the damage here in Eldon, MO! Many fellow Missourians are out and helping their neighbors with recovery efforts. Please keep all those affected in your thoughts and prayers! #PrayersForMissouri pic.twitter.com/HFWQeJ2d5v — First Lady Teresa Parson (@FirstLadyTeresa) May 23, 2019

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: “We are alright. We can do this. We are going to work hard,” says Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin. @KOMUnews @CarrieTergin pic.twitter.com/OtKlV2Kdk2 — Marisa Rios (@Marisa_RiosTV) May 23, 2019

The damage tornadoes & severe storms cause is devastating, but I am encouraged & inspired by storm survivors. In a time of tragedy, Missourians came together and cared for their neighbors, and our first responders acted with speed & skill to rescue survivors. pic.twitter.com/VTJDh4Su1S — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 23, 2019

Last night’s tornado activity and the increased flooding has been devastating our state.



This morning we took an aerial tour of Jefferson City to see the damage firsthand and learn what support our emergency personal need. Help the recovery - STAY CLEAR of debris. pic.twitter.com/zIXSlCnufb — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 23, 2019

Note on the 5/22 Missouri storms: It's important to separate the Jefferson City tornado and the Southwest Missouri tornados. While state officials say the capital saw the overall most extensive damage, the only 3 fatalities reported statewide so far are in Golden City, NOT JCMO. — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnson48) May 23, 2019

East Dunklin street. Power lines and trees all over the road. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/J3hru29jAm — Diana Fidarova (@difidarova) May 23, 2019

I talked to homeowners at East Miller Street. On the first photo is what was a garage before. On the second photo - the aftermath of a someone’s garage flying into a second-story house. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qLV5B0qXHD — Diana Fidarova (@difidarova) May 23, 2019

"It really made me realize who I love and who I care about and what really matters in life." Jefferson City resident Kimberly Saunders told @KOMUnews while the tornado claimed her house, she's grateful she and her daughter are uninjured. pic.twitter.com/WZdDntLuNi — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnson48) May 23, 2019

Here’s another look at the damage to the YMCA in Jefferson City. The apartment complex behind it received significant damage. Police still have it closed off. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Cf9y6HFqX6 — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) May 23, 2019

Here’s another look from afar at some of the damage to the apartment complex near the YMCA in Jefferson City. Multiple buildings had their upper floors destroyed. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/aPLUppxYxg — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) May 23, 2019

I am close by Hawthorne Apartments in Jefferson City. Here is a view of what I am seeing over here in this area. I will post more pictures and videos. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/zpNH45RJ72 — Marisa Rios (@Marisa_RiosTV) May 23, 2019

Here’s a closer look at the apartment complex near the Jefferson City YMCA. It was hit hard. Multiple buildings destroyed. Police won’t let me get any closer at this time. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/uLumeJ6E4X — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) May 23, 2019

Here is a look at more damage over here in Jefferson City. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/EYwRdEcpJn — Marisa Rios (@Marisa_RiosTV) May 23, 2019

Here’s an even closer look to the damage at the YMCA building in Jefferson City. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DXY4QIsX8y — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) May 23, 2019

Crews are already working hard to clean up the damage at the UHaul building on Ellis Blvd. in Jefferson City. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/XyBvmTHZvK — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) May 23, 2019

Jefferson City Mayor ?@CarrieTergin? tells ?@craigmelvin? she thinks there are no serious injuries reported so far because people heeded the warnings. “We’re going to get through this. We’re going to be okay,” Tergin said. ?@KOMUnews? @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/Em94fK3SgU — Jacob Cavaiani (@jcavaiani) May 23, 2019

Here’s a closer look at some of the damage to the UHaul storage center in #JeffersonCity. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/d0xVdhP7sK — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) May 23, 2019

@GovParsonMO: "Whatever resources we have in the state, we're gonna provide to the local law enforcement" says in a 6 AM press briefing on #JeffersonCity tornado damage @KOMUnews — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnson48) May 23, 2019

Small businesses destroyed around Capitol Avenue and the rest of #JCMO #MO pic.twitter.com/Tks1fcq4cP — Chris Galloway (@chrisgalloway1) May 23, 2019

Jefferson City Mayor ?@CarrieTergin? tells the ??@TODAYshow:? “Thank you for your prayers. We need them right now.” ?@KOMUnews? pic.twitter.com/zFpgX6Y9L5 — Jacob Cavaiani (@jcavaiani) May 23, 2019