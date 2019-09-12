LIVE BLOG: Mid-Missouri honoring 18th anniversary of Sept. 11
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, all of America remembered one of its darkest days, September 11, 2001.
18 years later, people in mid-Missouri pause to remember those who died in the terrorist attacks.
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Friday will release details of a lengthy investigation into... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Four more people who received knee-replacement surgery at the Mizzou BioJoint Center say in lawsuits filed... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- A new push to ban flavored liquids for e-cigarettes is getting mixed reviews. Federal health officials hope this proposal... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal judge sentenced a Columbia man to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking. Travis... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The trial for Columbia Fourth Ward councilman Ian Thomas is scheduled for October 24, with a pre-trial conference... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department took five students into custody on Thursday morning for Felony Assault and Peace Disturbance... More >>
in
FULTON - Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly hit two family members with a vehicle stolen from... More >>
in
FULTON - Fulton Public Schools honored Carl E. Lee on Wednesday evening by dedicating the Fulton Middle School gym to... More >>
in
KINGDOM CITY - On the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the statue at the Firefighter Memorial in Kingdom... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, all of America remembered one of its darkest days, September 11, 2001. 18 years later,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police said Wednesday afternoon that a search of the Columbia landfill has provided clues to their investigation... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man after his girlfriend said he killed her dog. Mark Jones, 29, is in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- State lawmakers in the Missouri House voted to pass a bill allowing Missouri taxpayers to get credit for... More >>
in
OSAGE BEACH - As summer comes to an end and the lake area slows down, businesses in town may see... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a St. Louis man accused of breaking into a woman's room at a rehab facility and... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Public Schools Board of Education released updates to a plan that will make district-wide improvements to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - In honor of 9/11, members of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks held up banners and stood in front of Columbia City... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Switzler Hall bell rang out 18 times on Wednesday to commemorate the thousands of lives lost on... More >>
in