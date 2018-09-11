LIVE BLOG: Missouri at Vanderbilt football

NASHVILLE, TENN. - The Missouri football team looks to reach bowl eligibility on the road as the Tigers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Mizzou (5-5, 2-4 SEC) is riding a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game, following the Tigers' first two conference wins in the last two weeks over Florida and Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt (4-6, 0-6 SEC) is down to its last chance for postseason play, and has not won a game in conference this season.

Tweets in this blog will appear with the newest post first. Follow KOMU 8 reporters Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) and Jared Koller (@J_Koll) for coverage before, during and after the game.

FINAL: Missouri is now officially bowl-eligible after the Tigers beat Vanderbilt 45-17 @KOMUsports — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) November 19, 2017

Vanderbilt drives deep into Missouri territory again, but this time Kyle Shurmur is picked off by Terry Beckner Jr., who returns it almost half the field into Commodore territory @KOMUsports — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) November 19, 2017

The Tigers might just have sealed the deal on this one as Drew Lock finds Albert Okwuegbunam for the 57-yard score. Tigers take a 45-17 lead over Vanderbilt @KOMUsports — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) November 19, 2017

The Commodores looked for four straight scoring drives, but turn the ball on downs at the Missouri 10 yard line thanks to some pressure from @FederalFrazier. Tigers take over deep in their own zone @KOMUsports — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) November 19, 2017

AFTER THREE: The Tigers are 15 minutes away from bowl eligibility, leading Vanderbilt 38-17 @KOMUsports — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) November 19, 2017

The Commodores are now three for three on scoring drives in the third quarter. Tommy Openshaw makes the 23-yard field goal. The Tigers lead has been trimmed from 35 at the half to 21 as they lead 38-17 @KOMUsports — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) November 19, 2017

Vanderbilt starts off the second half with two straight touchdown drives. This one ends in a 7-yard touchdown from Kyle Shurmur to Caleb Scott. Tigers still up big, 38-14 with about 5 and a half to go in the third @KOMUsports — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) November 19, 2017

Missouri's Tucker McCann nails his first field goal attempt from 41 yards out, and the Tigers extend their lead, up 38-7 with just under 9 to go in the 3rd @KOMUsports — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) November 19, 2017

Vanderbilt RB Ralph Webb gets the Commodores on the board with a short touchdown run. Missouri still lead 35-7 early 3rd quarter @KOMUsports — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) November 19, 2017

Here are the first half stats. What stands out to me is the fact that the Tigers only allowed 18 rushing yards on 17 Vanderbilt rushes @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QUUljgTGyZ — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) November 19, 2017

The Tigers are looking to become just the second SEC team ever to start the season 1-5 and still make a bowl game. — Jared Koller (@J_Koll) November 19, 2017

AT THE HALF: Mizzou leads Vanderbilt 35-0. Tigers are on the verge of scoring 45+ points in each of their last 5 games. — Jared Koller (@J_Koll) November 19, 2017

Richaud Floyd torments Vanderbilt again, this time on special teams. He takes a punt 74 yards to the house, Tigers up 35-0 with 3:11 left in the 2Q. — Jared Koller (@J_Koll) November 19, 2017

WR Richaud Floyd walks the tight rope and finds the promise land to complete a 30-yard TD pass from QB Drew Lock. Tigers up 28-0 with 4:56 left in the 2Q. — Jared Koller (@J_Koll) November 19, 2017

That’s now 6 takeaways for the Missouri Tiger defense in the team's last 53 minutes played. Mizzou forced 4 second half turnovers against Tennessee. — Jared Koller (@J_Koll) November 19, 2017

Right after the Mizzou turnover on downs, Brandon Lee responds with a pick-six. The 42-yard return gives the Tigers a 21-0 lead with 7:33 left in the 2Q. — Jared Koller (@J_Koll) November 19, 2017

Senior RB Ish Witter entered today averaging 103 yards rushing per game. Tonight he already has 74 yards on the ground with 7:45 left the 2nd quarter. — Jared Koller (@J_Koll) November 19, 2017

The Tigers go for it on 4th and short for the second time tonight, but once again Vanderbilt comes up with a big stop. Still 14-0. — Jared Koller (@J_Koll) November 19, 2017

Larry Rountree was sure excited after hearing the call had been overturned @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KiIuVmqvIZ — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) November 19, 2017

And here's a second look at Adam Sparks's interception @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/s9XqVsvbj7 — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) November 19, 2017

Let's take a closer look at the only touchdown of the first quarter, courtesy of Drew Lock and Albert O @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JFmh646jls — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) November 19, 2017

After review, RB Larry Rountree finds the end zone on a 12-yard run. Tigers’ extend their lead to 14-0 with 13:43 left in the 2nd quarter. — Jared Koller (@J_Koll) November 19, 2017

Rain has all but stopped here in Nashville. Bodes well for the Tigers’ passing attack. Lock has 3 or more TD’s in each of his last 6 games. — Jared Koller (@J_Koll) November 19, 2017

Defensive back Adam Sparks picks off QB Kyle Shurmur, Tiger offense will take over on the Vanderbilt 31-yard line. — Jared Koller (@J_Koll) November 19, 2017

The Mizzou offense picks up where they left off. A Drew Lock TD pass to Albert Okwuegbunam caps an 8 play, 71 yard Tiger drive. Mizzou up 7-0 with 12:45 left in the 1st. — Jared Koller (@J_Koll) November 19, 2017

The Tigers will start with the ball on their own 29-yard line. Here comes QB Drew Lock, four TD passes shy of tying MU’s single season TD record. — Jared Koller (@J_Koll) November 19, 2017

Vanderbilt has taken the field. Take a look at the flag runners to get an idea of just how windy it is. pic.twitter.com/eu0pSDUvCX — Jared Koller (@J_Koll) November 19, 2017

Raincoats are the outfit of choice for Vanderbilt's marching band. We're less than 10 away from kickoff @KOMUsports — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) November 19, 2017

The Commodores and Tigers have taken the field at Vanderbilt Stadium with kickoff 30 minutes away. Rain still coming down with winds reaching 20 mph. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uhGXnQ7r3G — Jared Koller (@J_Koll) November 19, 2017

SCHEDULE CHANGE: According to @VandyFootball, kickoff for tonight's game will not be until 7:00 p.m. @KOMUsports — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) November 18, 2017

HEADS UP FOR TIGER FANS IN NASHVILLE: According to @VandyFootball, the gates for tonight's contest will not open until 5:45 @KOMUsports — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) November 18, 2017