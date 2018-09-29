LIVE BLOG: Missouri vs. South Carolina
We're about an hour away from kickoff here in Columbia, SC. Follow me and @KornSports for coverage during and after the game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IkE78l4ODK— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Mizzou LB Donavin Newsom out for today's game @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Mizzou punts on its first possession, USC ball at the 18 @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Mizzou's defense with its first mistake of the day, late hit on a sliding QB. They will review for targeting @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Cale Garrett is ejected for targeting @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Dimetrios Mason fumbles a would be first down catch, USC ball at the Mizzou 20 @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
TD rush Deebo Samuel, USC up 7-0 with 7:25 left in the 1st Quarter @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Zanders then moved to wide out, Lock gets sacked all the way back at the 6 @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Punter of the year finalist Corey Fatony's punt puts USC at their own 33 @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Great tackle by Eric Biesel, shot the gap between blockers and gets the RB in the backfield for a 5 yard loss @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Charles Harris with the sack to force 4th down, maybe he has a breakout game today? @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Harris was about to have another sack, but USC keeps throwing the ball short to get it out quickly. 4th down USC @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
END OF 1ST QUARTER: Mizzou 0, South Carolina 7 @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
No Mizzou RB had a carry in the 1st quarter, Zanders leads Mizzou with 6 rushing yards @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
1st carry for a Mizzou RB goes to Damarea Crockett @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Mizzou's new strategy: run, run, run, play action pass @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
29 TD run Damage Crockett, I guess that's what happens when you run the ball with running backs. 7-7 12:55 2nd Quarter @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
@KOMUsports Damarea obviously, autocorrect doesn't like his name— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Great gap discipline by Mizzou's defensive front, once again get a tackle for a loss @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Good open field tackle from Joey Burkett, holds USC to 4th and 1, lining up to go for it @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
KC Crosby makes an unbelievable catch in the corner of the end zone, called incomplete in the field but they will review it @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
looks like he clearly got one foot down, possibly looking at a bobble on the way down @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
call STANDS, incomplete. No indisputable evidence @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Well, that didn't last long. TD USC on the next play. Jake Bentley to Rico Dowdle. 14-7 8:39 2nd quarter @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
On the TD the ball bounced off of Eric Biesel's shoulder. Again, a Mizzou defender didn't get their head around to play the ball @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Lock with a great move to juke a defender, runs for the first down. Now USC called for targeting on the hit @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
USC Corner Back Chris Lammons on the hit, looks like helmet to helmet contact was made. And he is ejected @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Ish Witter getting the majority of carries on this drive after Crockett got the most last time @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
25 yard TD run Ish Witter, huge hole up the middle @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
A fan just threw a water bottle on the field at Drew Lock, he picked it up and drank from it @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
14-14 6:01 in the 2nd quarter @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
New Mizzou rushing stats after that Witter TD @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mpOjsUOIL9— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Donavin Newsom into the game for Mizzou, changing personal packages again @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Mizzou's defensive backs and LBs not winning the 50/50 balls and getting beat 1 on 1. USC ball at the 1 @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
TD pass from Jake Bentley to KC Crosby, no doubt about this one. 21-14 USC up with 2:59 left in the half @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Lock sacked on 3rd and 9, Mizzou will punt. USC calls a timeout to stop the clock with 1:47 left in the half @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
73,817 in attendance here at Willams-Brice @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Rush for no gain on 1st down, USC letting the clock run down. Fans not happy about that decision @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Mizzou calls a timeout with :52 left in the half, 3rd and 7 coming up @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Charles Harris gets another sack, clock continues to wind down @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
HALFTIME: Mizzou 14, South Carolina 21 @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
The South Carolina student section continues to throw things on the field at the Mizzou team as they run off the field @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
Some first half stats for Mizzou @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/POddD4AKuP— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016
From the first half: Drew Lock decides to drink the water a South Carolina fan threw on the field. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dY3GvH7xxM— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Alex Ross returns the second-half kickoff to the Missouri 28-yard line. The second half begins - Mizzou down 21-14. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Lock finds Culkin for a 23-yard gain and Missouri is in opposing territory. Tigers now in the hurry-up offense @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Missouri has come out in the second half trying to run up-tempo offense. It's working @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Lock to Blanton for a nine-yard Missouri touchdown. Tigers tie up the game, 21-21. Expect to see more hurry up in second half. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
On that last drive, Missouri went 72 yards in just 2:26. Changing the tempo might just be the change the offense needed. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Debo Samuel has been burning the Tigers all day long. He has six catches, 67 yards and a rushing touchdown. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
The South Carolina 38-yard field goal attempt is NO GOOD. We are still tied at 21 in Columbia, S.C. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
As expected, Missouri's up-tempo offense back out there to start its second possession of the half. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Missouri is stopped on third and inches. They are going for it near midfield. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Missouri picks up a huge fourth and inches. Josh Augusta, the big man, gets just enough to move the chains. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Drew Lock is intercepted targeting Mason on the play. South Carolina takes over at its own two-yard line. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Rico Dowdle runs it up the middle for an 18-yard gain. South Carolina on the move. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Who else? Deebo Samuel beats the Missouri defense again. This time it's a 22-yard gain. First down South Carolina. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Someone might want to cover Samuel. The South Carolina receiver moving the chains again with a 25-yard grab. Play under review. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Ruling confirmed. Samuel has yet another catch for South Carolina. He now has eight catches for 114 yards. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Dowdle puts the Missouri LBs in the spin cycle and is in for the score for the Gamecocks. Tigers once again trail, 28-21. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
The Tigers open the fourth quarter trailing 28-21. Their bowl hopes are on the line in this game. Have to win out to qualify. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Missouri offense playing with a sense of urgency. In enemy territory. Facing a tough third-and-5 from the SC 27. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Turner Adams 43-yard field goal is NO GOOD. Tigers still trail, 28-21. 12:04 left in the game. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
The Missouri defense can't stop anything right now. South Carolina knocking on the door, trying to go up two scores. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
If Missouri loses today, it would be their first start of 2-7 or worse since 2000. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Gamecocks inside the 10-yard line. First-and-goal South Carolina. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
CORRECTION: 2nd-and-3. https://t.co/0pRkmISZuV— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
SC crowd booing Will Muschamp's decision to attempt the 24-yard field goal. It pays off. Kick is good and SC leads, 31-21. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
HUGE play, Lock completes to Richaud Floyd for a 47-yard gain. Tigers have seven minutes to erase a 10-point deficit. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Lock swallowed up by the SC defense and all momentum on this drive is gone. Third-and-20 coming up. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Lock may have just saved Missouri's bowl hopes. Finds Chris Black on third-and-20 for 33-yard gain. Targeting on play. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
After review, targeting call is reversed. Tigers have first-and-10 from the South Carolina 15-yard line with 6:21 left. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Nothing doing for the Tiger offense. Third-and-nine coming up. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Lock's pass incomplete. Tigers to attempt the 31-yard field goal. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
McCann's 31-yard attempt is NO GOOD. Just 4:49 left for Tigers to make up 10 points. Not looking good for bowl hopes. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
Offense in desperation mode now. Less than a minute remains and Tigers trail by two scores. On the SC 33. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
That will do it. Lock is picked off in the end zone. South Carolina takes over and will win this game. @KOMUsports— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016
FINAL: South Carolina 31, Missouri 21. Worst start since 2000 for Tigers, who are 2-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mL0ge9gG89— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016