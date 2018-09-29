LIVE BLOG: Missouri vs. South Carolina

1 year 10 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, November 05 2016 Nov 5, 2016 Saturday, November 05, 2016 1:59:00 PM CDT November 05, 2016 in Sports
By: Jake Schnierow and Jacob Kornhauser, KOMU 8 Sports Reporters

Columbia, SC - The Missouri Tigers are fighting to keep their hopes reaching a bowl game alive. They needed a win against South Carolina on the road Saturday.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 53°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3am 50°
4am 50°
5am 49°
6am 49°