LIVE BLOG: Missouri vs. South Carolina

Columbia, SC - The Missouri Tigers are fighting to keep their hopes reaching a bowl game alive. They needed a win against South Carolina on the road Saturday.

We're about an hour away from kickoff here in Columbia, SC. Follow me and @KornSports for coverage during and after the game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IkE78l4ODK — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Mizzou LB Donavin Newsom out for today's game @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Mizzou punts on its first possession, USC ball at the 18 @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Mizzou's defense with its first mistake of the day, late hit on a sliding QB. They will review for targeting @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Cale Garrett is ejected for targeting @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Dimetrios Mason fumbles a would be first down catch, USC ball at the Mizzou 20 @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

TD rush Deebo Samuel, USC up 7-0 with 7:25 left in the 1st Quarter @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Zanders then moved to wide out, Lock gets sacked all the way back at the 6 @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Punter of the year finalist Corey Fatony's punt puts USC at their own 33 @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Great tackle by Eric Biesel, shot the gap between blockers and gets the RB in the backfield for a 5 yard loss @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Charles Harris with the sack to force 4th down, maybe he has a breakout game today? @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Harris was about to have another sack, but USC keeps throwing the ball short to get it out quickly. 4th down USC @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

END OF 1ST QUARTER: Mizzou 0, South Carolina 7 @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

No Mizzou RB had a carry in the 1st quarter, Zanders leads Mizzou with 6 rushing yards @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

1st carry for a Mizzou RB goes to Damarea Crockett @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Mizzou's new strategy: run, run, run, play action pass @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

29 TD run Damage Crockett, I guess that's what happens when you run the ball with running backs. 7-7 12:55 2nd Quarter @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Great gap discipline by Mizzou's defensive front, once again get a tackle for a loss @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Good open field tackle from Joey Burkett, holds USC to 4th and 1, lining up to go for it @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

KC Crosby makes an unbelievable catch in the corner of the end zone, called incomplete in the field but they will review it @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

looks like he clearly got one foot down, possibly looking at a bobble on the way down @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

call STANDS, incomplete. No indisputable evidence @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Well, that didn't last long. TD USC on the next play. Jake Bentley to Rico Dowdle. 14-7 8:39 2nd quarter @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

On the TD the ball bounced off of Eric Biesel's shoulder. Again, a Mizzou defender didn't get their head around to play the ball @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Lock with a great move to juke a defender, runs for the first down. Now USC called for targeting on the hit @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

USC Corner Back Chris Lammons on the hit, looks like helmet to helmet contact was made. And he is ejected @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Ish Witter getting the majority of carries on this drive after Crockett got the most last time @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

25 yard TD run Ish Witter, huge hole up the middle @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

A fan just threw a water bottle on the field at Drew Lock, he picked it up and drank from it @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

14-14 6:01 in the 2nd quarter @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

New Mizzou rushing stats after that Witter TD @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mpOjsUOIL9 — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Donavin Newsom into the game for Mizzou, changing personal packages again @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Mizzou's defensive backs and LBs not winning the 50/50 balls and getting beat 1 on 1. USC ball at the 1 @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

TD pass from Jake Bentley to KC Crosby, no doubt about this one. 21-14 USC up with 2:59 left in the half @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Lock sacked on 3rd and 9, Mizzou will punt. USC calls a timeout to stop the clock with 1:47 left in the half @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

73,817 in attendance here at Willams-Brice @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Rush for no gain on 1st down, USC letting the clock run down. Fans not happy about that decision @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Mizzou calls a timeout with :52 left in the half, 3rd and 7 coming up @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Charles Harris gets another sack, clock continues to wind down @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

HALFTIME: Mizzou 14, South Carolina 21 @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

The South Carolina student section continues to throw things on the field at the Mizzou team as they run off the field @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

Some first half stats for Mizzou @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/POddD4AKuP — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) November 5, 2016

From the first half: Drew Lock decides to drink the water a South Carolina fan threw on the field. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dY3GvH7xxM — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Alex Ross returns the second-half kickoff to the Missouri 28-yard line. The second half begins - Mizzou down 21-14. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Lock finds Culkin for a 23-yard gain and Missouri is in opposing territory. Tigers now in the hurry-up offense @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Missouri has come out in the second half trying to run up-tempo offense. It's working @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Lock to Blanton for a nine-yard Missouri touchdown. Tigers tie up the game, 21-21. Expect to see more hurry up in second half. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

On that last drive, Missouri went 72 yards in just 2:26. Changing the tempo might just be the change the offense needed. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Debo Samuel has been burning the Tigers all day long. He has six catches, 67 yards and a rushing touchdown. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

The South Carolina 38-yard field goal attempt is NO GOOD. We are still tied at 21 in Columbia, S.C. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

As expected, Missouri's up-tempo offense back out there to start its second possession of the half. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Missouri is stopped on third and inches. They are going for it near midfield. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Missouri picks up a huge fourth and inches. Josh Augusta, the big man, gets just enough to move the chains. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Drew Lock is intercepted targeting Mason on the play. South Carolina takes over at its own two-yard line. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Rico Dowdle runs it up the middle for an 18-yard gain. South Carolina on the move. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Who else? Deebo Samuel beats the Missouri defense again. This time it's a 22-yard gain. First down South Carolina. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Someone might want to cover Samuel. The South Carolina receiver moving the chains again with a 25-yard grab. Play under review. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Ruling confirmed. Samuel has yet another catch for South Carolina. He now has eight catches for 114 yards. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Dowdle puts the Missouri LBs in the spin cycle and is in for the score for the Gamecocks. Tigers once again trail, 28-21. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

The Tigers open the fourth quarter trailing 28-21. Their bowl hopes are on the line in this game. Have to win out to qualify. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Missouri offense playing with a sense of urgency. In enemy territory. Facing a tough third-and-5 from the SC 27. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Turner Adams 43-yard field goal is NO GOOD. Tigers still trail, 28-21. 12:04 left in the game. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

The Missouri defense can't stop anything right now. South Carolina knocking on the door, trying to go up two scores. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

If Missouri loses today, it would be their first start of 2-7 or worse since 2000. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Gamecocks inside the 10-yard line. First-and-goal South Carolina. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

SC crowd booing Will Muschamp's decision to attempt the 24-yard field goal. It pays off. Kick is good and SC leads, 31-21. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

HUGE play, Lock completes to Richaud Floyd for a 47-yard gain. Tigers have seven minutes to erase a 10-point deficit. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Lock swallowed up by the SC defense and all momentum on this drive is gone. Third-and-20 coming up. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Lock may have just saved Missouri's bowl hopes. Finds Chris Black on third-and-20 for 33-yard gain. Targeting on play. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

After review, targeting call is reversed. Tigers have first-and-10 from the South Carolina 15-yard line with 6:21 left. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Nothing doing for the Tiger offense. Third-and-nine coming up. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Lock's pass incomplete. Tigers to attempt the 31-yard field goal. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

McCann's 31-yard attempt is NO GOOD. Just 4:49 left for Tigers to make up 10 points. Not looking good for bowl hopes. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

Offense in desperation mode now. Less than a minute remains and Tigers trail by two scores. On the SC 33. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016

That will do it. Lock is picked off in the end zone. South Carolina takes over and will win this game. @KOMUsports — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) November 5, 2016