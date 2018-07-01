Live Blog: Mizzou Plays Auburn for SEC Championship

4 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, December 07 2013 Dec 7, 2013 Saturday, December 07, 2013 4:29:00 PM CST December 07, 2013 in Mizzou Xtra
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

COLUMBIA - Mizzou fell to Auburn Saturday night in the highest-scoring championship game in SEC history. The final score was 59-42.

Auburn's running game outmatched Mizzou's passing efforts. The Mizzou defense gave up seven rushing touchdowns.

Throughout the game, this KOMU 8 News live blog kept up with the action at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, as well as fan reaction on Facebook and Twitter.

The night unfolds below in reverse chronological order, so the newest material is on top.

7:06 p.m. - Auburn lets the clock run down, earning the title of SEC championship. Missouri had given up 11 rushing touchdowns all season heading into the game. Auburn has 7 today.

Auburn scores another touchdown after Missouri failed to convert on 4th down. Auburn took it in with a 13-yard run. Mizzou trails 59-42 with 4:22 left to play.

6:32 p.m. - Auburn converts on 4th down to score a touchdown extending its to 10. Auburn leads Mizzou 52-42. Auburn's score is set up by a 43 yard run by Cory Grant, and a 23-yard pass play from Marshall to Trovon Reed. The touchdown was scored on a 1-yard run by Tre Mason.

6:19 p.m. - Franklin with a 5-yard touchdown run. Touchdown was set up by Josey with a long 65-yard run. Auburn's Ryan White with a personal foul after the play. Josey was injured on the play. Mizzou converts the two-point conversion to cut the score 45-42.

6:13 p.m. - Auburn extends their lead 45-34 after a 15-yard touchdown run from Cameron Artis-Payne.

Auburn regains the lead 38-34 on a 2-yard touchdown run from Mason. Auburn's touchdown set up by a 42-yard scamper from Marshall.

6:00 p.m. - Touchdown Tigers. Franklin to Murphy for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Mizzou takes the lead 34-31.

5:52 p.m. - Auburn extends their lead 31-27 with a 52 yard field goal from Cody Parkey. With that field goal Mizzou has given up its most points of the season.

Henry Josey now over 1,000 rushing yards on the year after missing all of last season with a knee injury.

KOMU 8 News' Mihir Bhagat tweets this after Mizzou forces a punt.

Tre Mason is now the rushing record holder for the SEC Championship. He currently has 210 yards on 26 carries.

Auburn starts the second half with ball. Mizzou takes a time out on the third down.

Facebook users weighing in on what they'd say to Mizzou players during halftime, if they were Gary Pinkel.

For Mizzou: James Franklin is 11 of 17 passing for 176 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. Franklin has thrown an interception. Henry Josey is leading the Tigers in rushing with 47 yards on 5 carries. Dorial Green-Beckham has 4 receptions 103 yards and 2 touchdown receptions. Mizzou is winning the turnover battle 2-1. E.J. Gaines has a fumble recovery return for a touchdown as well.

For Auburn: Mason has a career high in rushing yards. Nick Marshall has 94 yards passing, 45 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground.

Tre Mason has 195 yards rushing on 23 carries with 2 rushing touchdowns.

Auburn leads Mizzou 28-27 at halftime.

4:58 p.m. Franklin to Green-Beckham for a 55 yard touchdown pass. Mizzou trails Auburn 28-27 with :18 in first half.

Mizzou's defense gets off the field as Auburn punts the ball inside the Missouri 10. Mizzou has 1:10 left in the first half.

Mizzou has given up 249 yards of rushing to Auburn with 4:56 left in the 2nd quarter. Prior to today's game, the most yards the Tigers have given up on the ground is 184 rushing yards against Texas A&M.

Tre Mason scores on a 3 yard rushing touchdown. Auburn extends their lead 28-20. Touchdown was set up by a 52 yard run by Mason.

4:17 p.m. Mizzou cuts Auburn's lead 21-20. Andrew Baggett makes his second field goal of the game, a 36 yarder.

Dorial Green-Beckham is back on the field after having his left shoulder evaluated in the locker room.

Auburn with 7 straight running plays on the last drive. Tre Mason rushes 7 yards for a touchdown. Auburn leads 21-17. Mason has 110 yards on the ground on 17 carries.

Nick Marshall rush, fumbled, forced by Kony Ealy, recovered by E.J. Gaines at the Aub 11, E.J. Gaines returns the fumble for 11 yards or a touchdown.

First play of the 2nd quarter is an interception. Auburn has possession.

4:02 p.m. - The high-scoring first quarter ends with Auburn leading Mizzou 14-10. Mizzou has the ball.

Mizzou goes for it at fourth and one. James Franklin keeps the ball for a four-yard gain.

Auburn does not capitalize and forced to try for a field goal. The ball flies right. No good.

Onside kick - Mizzou player touches the ball and Auburn comes up with it.

Auburn makes a quick comeback with a couple of big runs. Now up again 14-10.

James Franklin puts it up to Dorial Green-Beckham for the touchdown. Extra point is good. Mizzou leads 10-7 with 5:40 to play in the first quarter.

3:30 p.m. Auburns goes ahead with a play-action fake. Extra point is good. Auburn leads 7-3.

Mizzou is first on the score board with a 42-yard field goal by Andrew Baggett. 3-0.

FUMBLE - Mizzou gets it on the 43 yard line.

Mizzou gives up its first possession and Auburn is on the move.

3:12 p.m. Kickoff. Mizzou receives the ball and starts at the 25 yard line.

3:08 p.m. - Coach Gary Pinkell tells CBS: We're going to play football and we're pretty good at that.

The St. Louis Cardinals wish Mizzou well.

 

KOMU 8 News' Facebook users react to these questions: What are your predictions on the score and who will be MVP.

FB SEC

The anticipation builds.

Tiger fans are getting their faces painted to show support.

 

 

KOMU 8 News staffers arrive inside the Dome.

Showing off:

 

The doors have opened at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

Fans are feeling confident, tweeting at the hashtag #Mizzou.

 

Tiger fans are showing their colors.

 

 

Fans are picking up their tickets with the game just 2 1/2 hours away. The Georgia Dome will officially open at 2 p.m. EST.

Mizzou Tigers escorted to the Georgia Dome for the big game.

The Mizzou Alumni group reports more than 4,000 people gathered at the Tiger Tailgate in Atlanta.


 

