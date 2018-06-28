Live Blog: Mizzou Takes On OSU in Cotton Bowl

4 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Friday, January 03 2014 Jan 3, 2014 Friday, January 03, 2014 7:52:00 PM CST January 03, 2014 in Mizzou Xtra
By: Annie Hammock, KOMU Interactive Director

(COLUMBIA) - Mizzou caps off a stellar season by winning the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma State University Friday night in Arlington, Texas. The team finishes the season at 12-2.

In just it's second season in the conference, Mizzou earned the SEC East titled. A loss to Auburn set up the Cotton Bowl appearance.

This live blog brought you action from the field and sidelines, and reaction from Tiger fans at the game and at viewing parties far and wide. It also provided a behind-the-scenes look as the KOMU team spreads across AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Items were presented in reverse chronological order below, with the newest on top.

Coach Gary Pinkel credits a strong defense for the win. He said the team is honored to be in the SEC.

Here are a few final thoughts from fans Twitter.

Chants of M-I-Z Z-O-U are sounding throughout AT&T stadium as the clock winds down. Coach Gary Pinkel gets doused with orange Gatorade.

OSU fumbles deep in the end zone. Shane Ray scoops it up and sprints long downfield for the touchdown. Mizzou goes up 41-31 with :55 in the game.

Some fans see Franklin earning some redemption points.

Mizzou comes back with a touchdown 16-yard run by Henry Josey, putting the score at 34-31.

OSU puts one in with a drive highlighted by a 41-yard pass to Tracy Moore. Cowboys go up 31-27.

Matty Mauk is trending on Twitter.

6:29 in fourth quarter and Andrew Baggett puts one through the posts to give Mizzou a 27-24 lead. It's a field goal of 46 yards.

Interception and touchdown by OSU called back for pass interference.

 

OSU finds a big opening in Mizzou's defense. A touchdown ties the game 14-14 with 9:51 left.

Twitter love for Josey.

Henry Josey runs it in for a touchdown. Mizzou goes up 24-17 with 11:32 left in the game.

A field goal ties the game at 17-17.

A fumble gives OSU possession close to the 10.

Lots of fans expressing frustration on Twitter. Many feel OSU has all the momentum now.

Mauk was in demand but he ran into solid defense. After a punt, OSU has possession with :53 left in third.

Matty Mauk is back in as QB. Was the coach listening to these fans?

OSU capitalizing on the fumble, scores quickly, cuts Mizzou's lead to 17-14.

Trading turnovers, too. Interception by Mizzou immediately followed by a fumble.

With 4:17 in the third, the teams have traded a couple of punts.

OSU receives at the start of the second half but gets nothing going. Mizzou calls a fair catch on the punt.

Half-time chatter on Twitter.

With :03 left in the second, Andrew Baggatt gets the 35 yard field goal. Mizzou leads 17-7 at the half.

James Franklin back in the game as QB, nothing happens on the drive and Mizzou punts. 53 yards with no return. OSU gets it on the 6 yard line.

Reaction to the big plays by Ealy.

Kony Ealy with two sacks totalling 13 yards forces the OSU punt.

More Twitter love for Mauk.

Mauk leads Mizzou to its second touchdown with a pass to Marcus Lucas. Extra point through the uprights to put Tigers up 14-7.

Fans on Twitter don't need many words to describe their joy with Mauk.

Matty Mauk steps in as QB for the Tigers. Starts off with a huge run.

Reaction to the missed field goal.

A field goal attempt by OSU hits the upright. Score still tied.

In between all of the action, fans have been tweeting about the uniforms. A selection follows.

At 8:11 p.m. the first quarter ends with the game tied.

Mizzou can't get anything going so with :23 left in the first and OSU gets the ball on a 30-yard punt.

A quick drive by the Cowboys ends with a strong pass and a wide open field combining to give OSU it's first touchdown. Extra point is good, game now tied 7-7.

 

Mizzou scores with Henry Josey run with 3:00 left in first quarter. Extra point is good. TIgers go up 7-0.

First play of OSU possession and the QB throws an interception. E. J. Gaines picks off the ball.

Mizzou can't capitalize and goes for it on 4th and 6. Franklin gets pressured and throw is incomplete. OSU takes over on the 32 yard line.

OSU punts and Mizzou picks up a big gain with a return by Marcus Murphey.

 

Mihir Bhagat's take on the offense so far.

Some fans not happy with James Franklin's performance.

OSU's Brandon Garrett goes down with an injury.

A long drive by Mizzou gets nowhere with 8:56 left in quarter. Tigers punt.

Mizzou earns the ball back, starts offense again on its own 10 yard line.

Reaction to the turnover.

Franklin pressured into a turnover. Intercepted pass with 13:16 in first quarter.

Quarterback James Franklin takes a late hit for a 15-yard penalty.

Mizzou receives to start the first half close to the 20 yard line.

So it begins.

The odds are in.

Fans are sending in their photos.

Mizzou's quarterback gets on the big screen.

Jim Riek, Brittany Pieper and Maddy Glab just outside the end zone.

Starting drills on the field.

That's a lot of Tigers.

Players aren't the only ones who will be warming up on their field.

 

It's cold in Arlington, but that sun is blinding.

A KOMU crew is getting ready for the next broadcast.

Before the fans arrive.

Rocking with the band.

Long lines at the alum event are a great place to hear good stories.

Alums are getting great swag at their gathering in Arlington.

Mihir Bagat will be providing analysis for the game.

 

Here's a story of split allegiances just posted @komunews on Instagram. Tom and Amy Ratzki of Ballwin, MO have split allegiance at the #CottonBowl. They both went to OSU for their undergrad degree while Tom got his masters at #Mizzou. Their son also graduated from Missouri. They're sitting in the Mizzou section but admit they plan to cheer for both teams.

Jim Riek and Brittany Pieper getting ready for the show.

Maddy Glab and her crew are checking out some street art before the noon show.

 

One KOMU crew left Stillwater, Oklahoma Friday morning and shared the road to Arlington with Tiger fans.

Emily Spain and Megan Murphy check out some local grub before the noon show.

Maddy Glab holds her own against co-anchor Chris Gervino.

Some quiet before the storm.

The Mizzou endzone gets its colors.

Alums gathered for the game warm up for the cheering section.

Chris Gervino, Brittany Pieper and Jim Riek got to hang at the stadium Thursday night.

We geek out a little about beautiful broadcasting equipment.

