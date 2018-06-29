Live Blog: Mizzou Wins Spot in SEC Football Championship

4 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, November 30 2013 Nov 30, 2013 Saturday, November 30, 2013 4:04:00 PM CST November 30, 2013 in Mizzou Xtra
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers secure a spot in the SEC championship with a victory Saturday night against the Aggies of Texas A&M.

The Tigers improve to 11-1 in just their second season in the SEC. The team is currently ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The must-win game was played on Blackout night at Faurot Field.

This blog featured updates and reaction to the game throughout the evening, pulling material from our reporters at the game and fan photos and viewpoints from Twitter and Facebook.

Items appear in reverse chronilogical order, with the newest on top.

Henry Josey breaks through for a touchdown run. Mizzou goes up 28-21.

Aggies don't get the ball for long. Strong defensive stand by Mizzou and the Tigers get the ball on the 33 yard line.

Mizzou penalized for holding and can't make back the yardage - must punt for the third time in three possessions. 7th punt of the night for the Tigers.

Mizzou drives Aggies back quickly, forces the punt. Tigers get the ball on the 24 yard line.

Mizzou punts after several losses. Ball at Texas A&M 29 yard line.

Attendance at the game is 67,124 according to Mizzou announcers.

Aggies score on a 98-yard drive. Extra point good. Tied up at 21-21.

Aggies get a flag for false start at 4th and 1. They punt and Mizzou gets the ball on 14 yard line.

Mizzou fans pumped up by the Washington grab.

L'Damian Washington snags it - and after a review of the tape the refs rule it a touchdown. Extra point is good. Mizzou up 21-14 with its first lead of the game.

Mizzou fans jazzed over the rapid, smooth offense to open the half.

Mizzou's Marcus Murphy runs it in for a touchdown, 2:45 into the second half. The Tigers and Aggies are tied 14-14.

Mizzou starts 2nd half with a quick drive up the field. Touchdown with 12:15 left in 3rd quarter.

Mizzou fans hoping the team regroups during the break. Some tweets are using language we can't print. Here are a few of the publishable comments.

Mizzou finishes the 1st half with a missed field goal - down 14-7 - will receive at top of 2nd half.

But, Mizzou fans not thrilled with Johnny Football.

 

Aggies respond quickly with another TD. There's up 14-7 with 4:06 in the half.

At 5:16 left in the second quarter - TOUCHDOWN Mizzou. Field goal is good.

With Mizzou about to take possession, fans hoping the offense turns it on.

 

Another shot of the Blackout crowd.

 

After a fumble recovery:

 

On the Mizzou punt, Texas A&M fumbles the punt. Missouri knocks the ball loose and will take over. 2Q, 13:40 to play.

KOMU 8 News Mihir Bagat is up in the press box.

Total yards in the first quarter: Mizzou 48 vs. Texas A&M 98.

At the end of the first quarter, Texas A&M leads Missouri 7-0.

It may be early to ask this, but it's probably a question on many minds:

More fan commentary on the #Mizzou hashtag.

Aggies pushing hard.

 

KOMU 8 News reporter Ashley Colley just tweeted this from earlier:

 

Aggies strike first with a touchdown 6:34 left in the quarter.

Fans think action so far is ho-hum.

Mizzou goes 3 and out on its first series of the game. The Aggies will have the ball on their own 35.

#BeatTAMU is a busy hashtag on Twitter.

Texas A&M forced to punt. Mizzou takes over from its own 10.

Sell-out crowd for Blackout night.

With Auburn winning with an amazing last second 100 yard touchdown, fans are already talking about a match-up.

KOMU 8 News Facebook users are sharing their game predictions.

KOMU staffers got early starts, at the stadium and at the tailgates.

 

 

