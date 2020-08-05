Live blog: Real time coverage of Missouri's Primary Election

COLUMBIA - Today is Missouri's Primary Election - voters cast their ballots Tuesday to determine party candidates for governor, U.S. Congress and other state and local offices.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Among the top issues on the ballot, Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Parson and Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway are the favorites to win their parties' nominations for governor.

Also on the ballot is Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state.

Unofficial results: we had 6066 mailed-in absentee and mail-in ballots returned and counted. They are not counted as their own precinct so they are part of the full results. — Boone County Clerk (@voteboonemo) August 5, 2020

Galloway ends her virtual speech by saying Gov. Parson doesn’t have a plan, and she does. “As your governor I won’t settle. I want Missouri to be the best place in America.” @nicolergalloway #MoLeg @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qNQtQLbkkr — Greta Serrin (@JournalistGreta) August 5, 2020

@nicolergalloway said "Expanding Medicaid brings our tax dollars down to help our folks and to people who desperately need it... People want healthcare that is accessible and affordable." @KOMUnews #MoLeg pic.twitter.com/timd1mOG7s — Greta Serrin (@JournalistGreta) August 5, 2020

“The most important thing the next governor needs to do is help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Nicole Galloway said in her virtual speech. “The decisions our governor makes impacts our daily lives.”



"Gov. Parson had his chance," she said. @KOMUnews #Moleg — Greta Serrin (@JournalistGreta) August 5, 2020

Nicole Galloway speaks virtually on Facebook Live touching on Missouri's health insurance coverage, COVID-19 shutting down businesses and the unknown of reopening schools. #Moleg pic.twitter.com/2cpDTdhJOU — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 5, 2020

All the polls have closed, but the Medicaid expansion vote is still up in the air. If voted yes—expansion would allow thousands of able-bodied, low-income adults into the state-funded program. But will it cost the state too much money? Watch @KOMUnews at 10. — Annabel Thorpe (@annabel_thorpe) August 5, 2020

Parson’s final closing: “In closing, I am asking for your support to help me lead Missouri’s greatest comeback.”



Here is the final minute of Gov. Parson’s address after winning the Republican primary vote. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/zpTJDWoot1 — Marisa Rios (@Marisa_RiosTV) August 5, 2020

@GovParsonMO started his virtual address just 2 minutes ago. We are live on air on @KOMUnews. pic.twitter.com/uBGICohrhm — Marisa Rios (@Marisa_RiosTV) August 5, 2020

AP has called the results here in Missouri - @GovParsonMO is the official Republican nominee & @nicolergalloway is the official Democratic nominee - they will run against eachother for Governor of Missouri. @KOMUnews — Marisa Rios (@Marisa_RiosTV) August 5, 2020

@nicolergalloway officially secures the democratic nomination for governor. She’ll take on current Gov. Mike Parson in November. @KOMUnews https://t.co/oSH2wa7YIV — Ian Russell (@IanRussellTV) August 5, 2020

It’s official! The results are called - Mike Parson wins the Republican nomination for governor in Missouri’s primary election. @KOMUnews https://t.co/cKIFSw2alD — Marisa Rios (@Marisa_RiosTV) August 5, 2020

I’m here inside the Missouri Chamber of Commerce where Gov. Parson is speaking sometime after the official election results come out. He will speak to the media, then soon after, hold his virtual address. I’ll keep you updated. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/FfZpXoFLp5 — Marisa Rios (@Marisa_RiosTV) August 5, 2020

One hour til polls close and we've hit 20% (not counting absentee turnout)! Head out to your poll or our central polling place at 801 E. Walnut in downtown Columbia before 7pm #TrustedInfo2020 pic.twitter.com/nfDYSGb4CK — Boone County Clerk (@voteboonemo) August 4, 2020

Absentee voting up in Missouri primary election https://t.co/DrUIEDhyJf — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 4, 2020

Medicaid expansion comes to a vote today in Missouri. I spoke to both campaigns in support and against expansion. They’re saying it’ll be a close race tonight. Watch KOMU 8 News at 6 for more on the campaigns driving the Medicaid expansion debate. @KOMUnews — Annabel Thorpe (@annabel_thorpe) August 4, 2020

Missouri’s GOP @mojeanevans said presumptive Democratic nominee Nicole Galloway is at a disadvantage. She said Galloway hasn’t had the chance to lead MO during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said Parson is handling the pandemic, increased crimes & the economic crisis well. @KOMUnews — Marisa Rios (@Marisa_RiosTV) August 4, 2020

Election workers strive for voter safety https://t.co/gvZh5w1jcy — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 4, 2020

The polls close in 15 minutes for Missouri’s primary election!



Today, I had the chance to speak with Jean Evans, Missouri Republican Party’s executive director. She said there is a high approval rating for President Trump in Missouri, benefiting Gov. Parson. @KOMUnews — Marisa Rios (@Marisa_RiosTV) August 4, 2020

My full conversation with Auditor Galloway from this morning. @KOMUnews https://t.co/u14uHacoV7 — Ian Russell (@IanRussellTV) August 4, 2020

Voter turnout in Boone County is at 10%. I spoke to county clerk, Brianna Lennon, this morning who told me they are expecting/aiming for a 30% turnout today. @KOMUnews https://t.co/gyInM4k3z6 — Erin Davis (@erindavisnews) August 4, 2020

Angie Bezoni told me she felt a safe voting in person and thinks that it should be the responsibility of the voter to know their safety comfort level. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/xnzCQ5vneZ — Erin Davis (@erindavisnews) August 4, 2020

Speaking to State Auditor (and governor hopeful) Nicole Galloway this morning. We’re touching on a wide range of topics, tonight at 5, 6, 9 and 10. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/CKDeBdeMGa — Ian Russell (@IanRussellTV) August 4, 2020

Today is Missouri's primary election! Get out & vote mid-Missouri, but do it safely. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. We will have team coverage on @KOMUnews with the latest results tonight. Tune in & follow along on our website at https://t.co/4d1rEcrKoQ https://t.co/Mx3gVrGq8P — Marisa Rios (@Marisa_RiosTV) August 4, 2020