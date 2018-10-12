Live Blog: Vanderbilt at Missouri

COLUMBIA - Missouri looks to avoid its first six game losing streak since 1995 today against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Faurot Field. Follow @4cmill and @Austin_Hough29 for updates.

An hour away from kickoff here at Faurot Field between Mizzou and Vanderbilt @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9c5fIqkRVS — Austin Hough (@Austin_Hough29) November 12, 2016

Drew Lock, Rickey Hatley, Charles Harris, Paul Adams and Donavin Newsom named captains for today's game against Vandy. #Mizzou @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Today, #Mizzou will be looking to avoid its first 6-game losing streak since 1995. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

For some context to last tweet, in 1995 Gary Pinkel was leading Toledo to an 11-0-1 record and Kansas football finished 10-2. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

About a half hour until game time, and the crowd is a little...dense. Will be intriguing to see attendance for today's game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1KzmgifIQN — Austin Hough (@Austin_Hough29) November 12, 2016

Weekly #Mizzou uni update: Gold pants, black tops & black helmets with standard logo. Vandy with some fresh all-white uniforms. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Mizzou student section displaying a big USA flag. It's military appreciation day at Faurot Field @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Mvo1n4eNwM — Austin Hough (@Austin_Hough29) November 12, 2016

Nice pregame ceremony for Military Appreciation Day at Faurot Field. Topped by a Stealth Bomber flyover. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MxWLpr8EgS — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Less than 10 minutes to kickoff at Faurot Field and attendance is... sparse... to put it mildly. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Vanderbilt wins the toss, but defers. #Mizzou and Drew Lock will get the first shot on offense today. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Game clock issues to begin the game at Faurot Field... #Mizzou offense also goes 3 and out in about a minute. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Charles Harris gets the sack on Vandy QB Kyle Shurmur.



Vandy forced to punt deep in own territory. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Direct snap to Damarea Crockett gets #Mizzou to the 4 yard line. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Crockett then finishes it off with a 4 yard TD run. #Mizzou up 6-0 on Vandy with 10:50 left in the 1Q. Tucker McCann misses PAT @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Former Jefferson City Jay Joey Burkett gets an interception on a deflection. #Mizzou takes over on its own 24 yard line. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Missouri's defense is feeling good after that forced turnover. Tigers lead 7-0 with 9:00 left in the first @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/z6akg8Odps — Austin Hough (@Austin_Hough29) November 12, 2016

Nice punt for crowd favorite Corey Fatony. 50 yard punt pins Vandy back at their own 13 yard line. #Mizzou @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Another big 3rd down sack for the #Mizzou defense. This time by Marcell Frazier. Vandy forced to punt. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

#Mizzou center Sam Bailey shaken up. He's walking off the field on his own. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

End of the 1st Qtr. #Mizzou leads Vanderbilt 6-0.

Drew Lock: 9 for 13, 54 yards

Damarea Crockett: 5 attempts for 38 yards, TD@KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

MO Sports Hall of Famer, former Tiger and Steeler and member of the U.S. Army Andy Russell with a nice applause at halftime. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Aarion Penton with a pick-six for #Mizzou. His teammates proceed to dogpile him in the endzone. Tigers up 13-0. McCann PAT good. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

For the first time since the Georgia game, this crowd has tons to cheer about. 13-0 Mizzou after the Penton pick-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VKzFfhe1fL — Austin Hough (@Austin_Hough29) November 12, 2016

#Mizzou center Sam Bailey taken to locker room. Right ankle injury. Questionable for return. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Vandy can't convert on 4th and 2. #Mizzou takes over at its own 18. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

On the first play after taking over... Drew Lock hits J'Mon Moore for an 82 yard TD. #Mizzou up 19-0. McCann misses another PAT. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Khari Blasingame gets Vandy on the board with a 4 yard TD run. #Mizzou leads 19-7 with 6:24 remaining in the first half. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Long snapper Jake Hurrell helped off the field for #Mizzou. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Missouri student section does the mannequin challenge...and are pretty successful at it @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OucYiLkNXY — Austin Hough (@Austin_Hough29) November 12, 2016

Tommy Openshaw connects on a 24 yard FG for Vandy. #Mizzou leads 19-10 with 2:13 left in the 1st half. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016 #Mizzou long snapper Jake Hurrell out for the rest of today's game due to concussion protocol. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Tucker McCann on to attempt a 55 yard TD just before half....

Iced by Vandy HC Derek Mason. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

McCann comes up short.

At the half, #Mizzou leads Vandy 19-10. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

At the half:

Drew Lock is 12-21 for 150 yards with a TD

Damarea Crockett has 8 attempts for 80 yards rushing and a TD#Mizzou @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Two late runs by Damarea Crockett brings the crowd back to life after Vandy scored 10 unanswered. At the half: 19-10 Mizzou @KOMUsports — Austin Hough (@Austin_Hough29) November 12, 2016

Turning into a beautiful night into Columbia. Second half just getting started @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3lx0IBH1OQ — Austin Hough (@Austin_Hough29) November 12, 2016

Ralph Webb gets in the endzone for Vandy on a 1 yard run. #Mizzou leads 19-17 after PAT. 9:39 left in the 3rd Quarter. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Damarea Crockett takes the direct snap... big gain... fumbles... pounced on by J'Mon Moore. #Mizzou knocking on the door. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Tucker McCann misses a 21 yard FG...

The sparse crowd at Faurot Field is not pleased as the "boo birds" have come out. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Fans not happy after that missed field goal. Wanted the offense to go for it on 4th down @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QvYCe26zWR — Austin Hough (@Austin_Hough29) November 12, 2016

#Mizzou fumbles on the 1 yard line. Recovered by Vanderbilt. Lock given the fumble. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

At the end of the third #Mizzou leads Vandy 19-17. Commodores with all the momentum if you believe in that kind of thing. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

This game has been...compelling, to say the least. Lots of momentum swings between the 2 teams. 19-17 Mizzou after 3 @KOMUsports — Austin Hough (@Austin_Hough29) November 12, 2016

Memorial Stadium's current crowd would not convey a two-point SEC contest in the 4th...

Mass exodus of fans at halftime. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

CORRECTION: it's chilly. People are probably heading home to eat warm chili probably @KOMUsports https://t.co/1iYqxZ1wnR — Austin Hough (@Austin_Hough29) November 12, 2016

#Mizzou gets another shot to widen its lead. Inside Vandy's 10 yard line. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Drew Lock hits J'Mon Moore for a TD. Defensive PI called. Tigers go up 25-17.

Now for the PAT... @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Ben Tesson converts the PAT for #Mizzou. He's #99 and not listed on the roster handed out in the press box. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Tigers now lead 26-17 with 8:39 remaining in the game. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

#Mizzou not slowing down up 9 with 7:30 remaining. 1st play of the drive is an excellent diving catch by Moore for a first down. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

#Mizzou goes for it on 4th and Crockett is stopped for a loss. Vandy takes over on its own 29 @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Anthony Sherrils has an sure interception bounce right off his chest.

Marcell Frazier picks him up with a sack on next play. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 12, 2016

Brilliant punt from Corey Fatony winds up at the Vandy 4 yard line. Elicits large(ish) cheer from remaining fans. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 13, 2016

Vandy turns the ball over on downs and #Mizzou will have it at the 2 yard line. 1:55 remaining. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 13, 2016

#Mizzou taking some knees and Barry Odom embracing coaching staff on sideline. Tigers about to end 5 game losing streak. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 13, 2016

#Mizzou beats Vanderbilt 26-17. First SEC win for Barry Odom and first conference win since South Carolina last season. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 13, 2016

Some final #Mizzou stats:

Lock: 22-37, 294 yards, 2 TD

Crockett: 154 yards rushing, TD

Harris: 9 tackles, 2.5 sacks@KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 13, 2016

"Good to get that one, no doubt about it." - Odom's first words in presser. @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 13, 2016

Odom: "We made life hard for us tonight. There's a lot of points we left out there." @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 13, 2016

Odom talking about PAT's: "Those have to be automatic for us." @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 13, 2016

Odom on J'Mon Moore: "I thought he grew up a little bit." @KOMUsports — Corey Miller (@4cmill) November 13, 2016