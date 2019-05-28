LIVE BLOG: Volunteers mobilize as flooding abounds in mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - An all-out cleanup effort is underway in Jefferson City and Eldon, where fallen roofs, busted windows, scattered trees and downed power lines lie in heaps of rubble from Wednesday night's tornadoes.

This live blog will include the latest photo and video of damage, in addition to details on the recovery as thousands of people begin rebuilding. Items generally appear in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

The firefighters said it’s important to keep fire hydrants clear of any debris. They also are marking which structures are unsafe in case they’re called in the middle of the night when it’s dark and could potentially be entering an unstable building. @KOMUnews — Shelby Lofton (@shelbyjlofton) May 26, 2019

Firefighters are out patrolling neighborhoods. They’re helping direct people to resources and keeping people hydrated with the warm temps. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/BwajVwgWPG — Shelby Lofton (@shelbyjlofton) May 26, 2019

Several Capitol Ave. structures are marked with this sign. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/RFec745jQZ — Shelby Lofton (@shelbyjlofton) May 26, 2019

Jefferson City residents are busy cleaning up this Sunday morning. Neighbors told me it’s a team effort. The roads are busy with slow-moving traffic. Everyone is taking in the damage from Wednesday night’s tornado. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/7W9QkEbze0 — Shelby Lofton (@shelbyjlofton) May 26, 2019

Senator @HawleyMO touring the damage from the tornado in Jefferson City @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Y5XMvBhcX5 — Rosemond Crown KOMU (@RosemondCrown) May 25, 2019

Here in Brunswick, MO, flood waters are continuing to rise. The Missouri River is overflowing out here. Road closure signs are circling the area of flooded roads and homes. Stay safe as you travel and remember, turn around...don’t drown!!! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/NY1SsPB98Y — Marisa Rios (@Marisa_RiosTV) May 25, 2019

.@HawleyMO currently visiting with residents at the Red Cross shelter in Eldon. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fCpoS1T96K — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) May 25, 2019

.@HawleyMO just showed up here in Eldon. He’s going to brief the press then head over to the shelter for lunch. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/LTZwJiidR4 — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) May 25, 2019

I also spoke with an insurance agent, who said they will bring in catastrophe claims teams to help the claims process move faster. The extra agents will supplement the local staff. @KOMUnews — Annie Ochitwa (@annieochitwa) May 25, 2019

This weekend will be all about insurance claims and repairs in Jefferson City. I spoke with a man with home damage to find out what he expects in the next few days. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/PucanOAUoe — Annie Ochitwa (@annieochitwa) May 25, 2019

@JeffCityPolice Lt. Williams says three arrests were made in the city last night possibly related to looting after the #JeffersonCityTornado. One suspect is accused of stealing tools from a @AmerenMissouri Utility Truck and engaging in a foot pursuit with police. @KOMUnews — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnson48) May 25, 2019

GOOD NEWS! Tornado watches have been cancelled for Boone county and areas north. Still want to watch these storms out west that will track toward Lake of the Ozarks, traditional wind/rain makers. Lots of lightning too #mowx pic.twitter.com/jo5yD6gQJs — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) May 25, 2019

The @NWS has placed Jefferson City and Cole County under a tornado watch until midnight. @JeffCityPolice asks residents to use extreme caution and be aware of their surroundings. If you are unsure of the safety of your residence, seek alternative shelter now. pic.twitter.com/B0FBUba3RF — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) May 25, 2019

We are again in #stormmode this evening as the @KOMUnews viewing area is under a tornado watch until midnight.



I will be heading to Moberly in #StormPatrol and we will have @KentonGewecke in studio this evening to keep you covered pic.twitter.com/pQxlwfT5qD — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) May 25, 2019

A Tornado Watch is in effect until Midnight for most of the KOMU 8 Viewing area. Stay weather aware and stay connected with us on KOMU 8 #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/UBZwTI5oIw — Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 24, 2019

Columbia native and former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards joined volunteers in Jefferson City to aid in clean-up efforts. ??: Layken Sommerer Photography @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/tdGYgBv9CZ — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnson48) May 24, 2019

Jefferson City has extended the curfew. It will go from 9pm tonight to 5am tomorrow. Curfew area reduced from Madison to Monroe Street @KOMUnews — Rosemond Crown KOMU (@RosemondCrown) May 24, 2019

Fire chief Schofield detailing the damage to buildings.

1167 buildings= no damage

175 damaged

17 destroyed

77 completely failed@KOMUnews — Rosemond Crown KOMU (@RosemondCrown) May 24, 2019

Jefferson City Police say they’ve arrested 2 people who were allegedly caught looting a business in town during the storm. @KOMUnews — Rosemond Crown KOMU (@RosemondCrown) May 24, 2019

Today I spoke with a Pastor, Jennifer Webb, at the House of Refuge Church in Jefferson City. She says she is devastated with what happened to her church but says they will rebuild. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/kjPwFjN7dK — Alayna Chapie (@AlaynaChapieTV) May 24, 2019

Here's a partial look at a map released by Jefferson City showing house to house assessments made by search and rescue teams. "The damage color coding is preliminary ... it is not to be use for official structural assessment." See the full map here: https://t.co/SYc9VHTBtr pic.twitter.com/Rov3l3EXUL — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) May 24, 2019

Grateful for all the hard work of those helping rebuild & recover after the storms this week!



I was able to personal thank @MoElectricCoops workers for their speedy efforts. They have done great work getting power back for families. #RuralElectric pic.twitter.com/giKYL9twmX — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 24, 2019

ATTENTION VOLUNTEERS: Update - if you are interested in assisting in the recovery after the Jefferson City tornado, please first register online here:https://t.co/vkrTRguDnx

Registration is quick and easy, and thanks for helping! #JeffersonCityTornado #MoRecovery — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) May 24, 2019

The United Way says they expect to be able to send out volunteers this weekend to Jefferson City, as long as enough power lines are cleared and it's safe to work. We're continually updating the list of resources available and ways to contribute to relief: https://t.co/Awv7p3Xg2s — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnson48) May 24, 2019

Currently at Love2Nourish in Jefferson City, where Sysco has come to make food and bring water to those working with and affected by the tornado. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/AVnP2vmi52 — Zola Crowder (@ZolaCrowder) May 24, 2019

Missouri Task Force One has demobilized from Jefferson City. Their 32 first responders found 1005 structures with no damage, 157 damaged structures, 55 failed structures and 11 structures that were destroyed across a three square mile area of the city. @KOMUnews — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnson48) May 24, 2019

Jefferson City is working to clean up after Wednesday nights F-3 tornado. The city is keeping an eye on flood threats as the Missouri River is expected to crest Friday. (Chart courtesy of the National Weather Service) @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/vGRUskZ6TE — Claire Bradshaw (@cbradshaw_miz) May 24, 2019

While the Jefferson City tornado and 2011 Joplin tornado (top) cannot be accurately compared, these eerily similar photos of the destruction caused exactly eight years apart leaves no doubt as to why May 22 will be a date that forever lives in infamy for thousands of Missourians. pic.twitter.com/npv2WOOLiW — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnson48) May 24, 2019

Thankful for the work of the First Responders, emergency officials & utility crews during the disasters across our state. Please stay clear of the damaged areas so these professionals can do their work. My thoughts & prayers go out to everyone affected by these storms. — Mike Kehoe (@LtGovMikeKehoe) May 23, 2019

As @LtGovMikeKehoe just announced, folks who wish to volunteer should call 2–1-1 (the @unitedwaycemo). Missourians, you are amazing. Receiving tons of requests from people who wish to assist in the aftermath of the tornado/storms that impacted Jefferson City, MO, and our state. — Sara Walsh (@SaraForMissouri) May 23, 2019

The damage to Case Street in Jefferson City is extensive. Families are displaced and homes are destroyed. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/P3YfjNKP0n — Lindsey Wilkerson (@LWilkersonTV) May 24, 2019

More damage at Adkins Stadium--The Jefferson City Jays just installed a brand new video board about a month ago. The board is now leaning, due to last night's high winds. JCPS committed to about $500,000 worth of scoreboard ads to pay for the project. @KOMUsports @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/w0upv0RdfO — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) May 24, 2019

Adkins Stadium at Jefferson City High School sustained some damage after last night's storms. The tornado tore the roof off of the stadium's press box--most of it landing in the entryway. @KOMUsports @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/12kcTnM9gB — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) May 24, 2019

I am now at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, which has been opened as a shelter. Food and clothing has been donated to the cause. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/4BHvy312FN — Bo Templin (@roberttemplin3) May 24, 2019

#MOTF1 has returned to BCFD headquarters in Columbia and are currently demobilizing. We’ll post more details about the deployment on Friday. pic.twitter.com/PZk3nID15k — Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) May 23, 2019

Carl Junction has dozens of homes damaged from the storm. We met with some of the local residents in the Briarbrook subdivision to witness the destruction. Glad to have partners like @ConvoyofHope, @stlredcross, and @UWOzarks helping Missourians across the state. pic.twitter.com/MmL8bqBZVy — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 23, 2019

Windows and a roof on the old penitentiary property were also damaged. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/9I6iidy4Oc — Jordan Alejandre (@jordanalejandre) May 23, 2019

This wall at the old Missouri State Penitentiary, in Jefferson City, is just one of the many things that was destroyed by last night’s tornado. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/xpEU33UUaj — Jordan Alejandre (@jordanalejandre) May 23, 2019

This is the scene at Capitol City Cheer after the tornado touched down last night. I spoke with the owner, who took shelter inside the building when the storm hit. pic.twitter.com/3nDwcVip2s — Bo Templin (@roberttemplin3) May 23, 2019

Here’s a look at how it happened. Route 50 is now open again. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/sR2K8SgGlb — Annie Ochitwa (@annieochitwa) May 23, 2019

Jefferson City officials have issued a curfew for tonight from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. tomorrow morning. The map below indicates what area is included in the curfew. The curfew may be extended as needed. pic.twitter.com/ue0OENECub — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) May 23, 2019

Crews told me they will push the debris onto the highway once it’s clear. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/3iQ16lHfhv — Annie Ochitwa (@annieochitwa) May 23, 2019

I’m at Lincoln University, where debris from the President’s Mansion is causing the closure of Route 50 from Monroe Street to Clark Avenue. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ga8mhNfLzK — Annie Ochitwa (@annieochitwa) May 23, 2019

Some pictures of the damage here in Eldon, MO! Many fellow Missourians are out and helping their neighbors with recovery efforts. Please keep all those affected in your thoughts and prayers! #PrayersForMissouri pic.twitter.com/HFWQeJ2d5v — First Lady Teresa Parson (@FirstLadyTeresa) May 23, 2019

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: “We are alright. We can do this. We are going to work hard,” says Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin. @KOMUnews @CarrieTergin pic.twitter.com/OtKlV2Kdk2 — Marisa Rios (@Marisa_RiosTV) May 23, 2019

The damage tornadoes & severe storms cause is devastating, but I am encouraged & inspired by storm survivors. In a time of tragedy, Missourians came together and cared for their neighbors, and our first responders acted with speed & skill to rescue survivors. pic.twitter.com/VTJDh4Su1S — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 23, 2019

Last night’s tornado activity and the increased flooding has been devastating our state.



This morning we took an aerial tour of Jefferson City to see the damage firsthand and learn what support our emergency personal need. Help the recovery - STAY CLEAR of debris. pic.twitter.com/zIXSlCnufb — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 23, 2019

Note on the 5/22 Missouri storms: It's important to separate the Jefferson City tornado and the Southwest Missouri tornados. While state officials say the capital saw the overall most extensive damage, the only 3 fatalities reported statewide so far are in Golden City, NOT JCMO. — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnson48) May 23, 2019

East Dunklin street. Power lines and trees all over the road. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/J3hru29jAm — Diana Fidarova (@difidarova) May 23, 2019

I talked to homeowners at East Miller Street. On the first photo is what was a garage before. On the second photo - the aftermath of a someone’s garage flying into a second-story house. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qLV5B0qXHD — Diana Fidarova (@difidarova) May 23, 2019

"It really made me realize who I love and who I care about and what really matters in life." Jefferson City resident Kimberly Saunders told @KOMUnews while the tornado claimed her house, she's grateful she and her daughter are uninjured. pic.twitter.com/WZdDntLuNi — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnson48) May 23, 2019

Here’s another look at the damage to the YMCA in Jefferson City. The apartment complex behind it received significant damage. Police still have it closed off. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Cf9y6HFqX6 — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) May 23, 2019

Here’s another look from afar at some of the damage to the apartment complex near the YMCA in Jefferson City. Multiple buildings had their upper floors destroyed. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/aPLUppxYxg — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) May 23, 2019

I am close by Hawthorne Apartments in Jefferson City. Here is a view of what I am seeing over here in this area. I will post more pictures and videos. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/zpNH45RJ72 — Marisa Rios (@Marisa_RiosTV) May 23, 2019

Here’s a closer look at the apartment complex near the Jefferson City YMCA. It was hit hard. Multiple buildings destroyed. Police won’t let me get any closer at this time. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/uLumeJ6E4X — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) May 23, 2019

Here is a look at more damage over here in Jefferson City. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/EYwRdEcpJn — Marisa Rios (@Marisa_RiosTV) May 23, 2019

Here’s an even closer look to the damage at the YMCA building in Jefferson City. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DXY4QIsX8y — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) May 23, 2019

Crews are already working hard to clean up the damage at the UHaul building on Ellis Blvd. in Jefferson City. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/XyBvmTHZvK — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) May 23, 2019

Jefferson City Mayor ?@CarrieTergin? tells ?@craigmelvin? she thinks there are no serious injuries reported so far because people heeded the warnings. “We’re going to get through this. We’re going to be okay,” Tergin said. ?@KOMUnews? @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/Em94fK3SgU — Jacob Cavaiani (@jcavaiani) May 23, 2019

Here’s a closer look at some of the damage to the UHaul storage center in #JeffersonCity. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/d0xVdhP7sK — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) May 23, 2019

@GovParsonMO: "Whatever resources we have in the state, we're gonna provide to the local law enforcement" says in a 6 AM press briefing on #JeffersonCity tornado damage @KOMUnews — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnson48) May 23, 2019

Small businesses destroyed around Capitol Avenue and the rest of #JCMO #MO pic.twitter.com/Tks1fcq4cP — Chris Galloway (@chrisgalloway1) May 23, 2019

Jefferson City Mayor ?@CarrieTergin? tells the ??@TODAYshow:? “Thank you for your prayers. We need them right now.” ?@KOMUnews? pic.twitter.com/zFpgX6Y9L5 — Jacob Cavaiani (@jcavaiani) May 23, 2019