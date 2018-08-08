LIVE BLOG: Voters make their choices in 2018 primary election

COLUMBIA - A right to work proposition and a slate of primary candidates are the big draws in Tuesday's election in Missouri.

This live blog will include tweets from opponents and supporters on both sides of key issues; those running and their supporters; and KOMU 8 News reporters at watch parties around the state.

The final tally on Proposition A - right to work: 937,241 people voted no. pic.twitter.com/iqn52QWzWE — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 8, 2018

Almost all of the precincts are in. Attorney General Josh Hawley wins the Republican Senate primary with 59 percent of the vote. pic.twitter.com/NnqHsRajAA — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 8, 2018

Sen. Claire McCaskill garners 83 percent of the vote in the Democratic Senate primary. Almost all precincts reporting as of 12:36 a.m. pic.twitter.com/NV6hGvxxpK — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 8, 2018

Congratulations to Josh Hawley on your big Senate Primary win in Missouri. I look forward to working with you toward a big win in November. We need you in Washington! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

Tonight we used the same election team, the same bipartisan counting team, the same software, and the same equipment as Boone County has had for the past decade. Our returns were slower than I'd like, but standard for Boone County. To get faster, we just need new equipment. https://t.co/6rlwqn48ez — Boone County Clerk (@bocomoclerk) August 8, 2018

Wendy Noren had a saying that COMO media hated: "Do you want results fast, or do you want them right?" Boone County has a record of late results, but right results. We've been successful in my first three elections with fairly fast returns, but today was slower. https://t.co/QFOoWrNI6l — Boone County Clerk (@bocomoclerk) August 8, 2018

Renee Hoagenson narrowly defeats Hallie Thompson in the Democratic primary for the 4th District congressional seat. pic.twitter.com/6Cdsi80OjW — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 8, 2018

Columbia voters approve a water/sewer bond. pic.twitter.com/CYagM8Y2N4 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 8, 2018

Prop A was soundly defeated!

We're still waiting on the final results from my #MO04 race. Thanks very much to all of you for your encouragement and support.#CHANGEhttps://t.co/Htswr3uyKV — Renee Hoagenson 2018 ?? (@ReneeHoagenson) August 8, 2018

I am now live @HallieForMO’s watch party in downtown Columbia where the room is packed! @KOMUnews #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/DSHrPzqOBL — Mercedes Mackay (@mercedesmackay_) August 8, 2018

Scraching my head. While reading from a teleprompter @HawleyMO just challenged me to debate ....?????? How about some town hall debates ...no teleprompter or scripts written by DC political consultants. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 8, 2018

.@HawleyMO is also challenging @clairecmc to Lincoln-Douglas style debates across the state to talk about issues like wages, health care and immigration @KOMUnews — Abby Dodge (@abby_dodge) August 8, 2018

Giant victory for workers in Missouri. The audacity it took to mount this effort and win it is incredible. @NoOnPropA https://t.co/5vnwC6FZwO — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) August 8, 2018

One of the tightest races of the night in mid-Missouri: Democratic primary for 4th District U.S. Congressional seat. pic.twitter.com/0OHE2IY08Q — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 8, 2018

Lt. Governor is now speaking. Says that republicans “can win this seat” and @HawleyMO is what Missouri needs @KOMUnews — Abby Dodge (@abby_dodge) August 8, 2018

As of 9:00 p.m., Boone County voter turnout is 35.3 percent. According to the clerk's website, 35,297 out of the 99,934 registered voters in the county voted. Still waiting for @bocomoclerk to release the final numbers. @KOMUnews — Emma Claybrook (@EmmaClaybrook) August 8, 2018

Josh Hawley declared winner in Republican senate primary. Latest numbers: pic.twitter.com/wLY6WlCigI — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 8, 2018

Sen. Claire McCaskill declared winner in Democratic senate primary. Latest results: pic.twitter.com/3uR1hXw72F — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 8, 2018

Votes running 2-1 against Proposition A - right to work. Latest numbers: pic.twitter.com/acLjuXUYPs — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 8, 2018

Tonight the conservative people of Missouri have sent a clear message to the Washington establishment. The old ways will not do. The professional politicians have failed. And Claire McCaskill has to go. #MOSen — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 8, 2018

It’s on. Let’s show how ready we are. Please give $10 so we can defeat Josh Hawley. The Dark Dirty Money is pouring in. How about some clean ???? Thank you! #TeamClaire https://t.co/5JYAp49VTt — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 8, 2018

Look forward to working to ensure @HawleyMO is successful in November! Missouri needs a senator who will stand with Missourians, not Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi & the liberal elites. — Mike Parson (@mikeparson) August 8, 2018

I’m now here @ReneeHoagenson’s watch party at the Tiger Hotel and the crowd is growing here! @KOMUnews #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/YSp7T5zSCK — Mercedes Mackay (@mercedesmackay_) August 8, 2018

Early results in the Democratic senate primary. pic.twitter.com/UTbwAnOC7J — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 8, 2018

Early results in the Republican senate primary. pic.twitter.com/EMZXim7UIs — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 8, 2018

Early results on Prop A (right to work). pic.twitter.com/jOYixt9zD7 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 8, 2018

People are starting to arrive at the @HawleyMO watch party. He should be here any minute. @KOMUnews #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/xvBJJysz47 — Abby Dodge (@abby_dodge) August 7, 2018

Appreciate @MissouriSOS and staff for ensuring a smooth #electionday! AND, big thanks to our Local Election Authorities — it’s nice to know our elections are in good hands! #MOvotes pic.twitter.com/nPgyahyzXx — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 7, 2018

The janitors, higher education faculty, state workers, factory workers and more of Local 1 are getting out the vote in their communities, urging their neighbors to #VoteNoOnPropA today! pic.twitter.com/HIGxc1VUln — SEIU Local 1 (@SEIULocal1) August 7, 2018

Over the last few months, so many #HealthcareVoters have come out to send @HawleyMO a message: Hands off our healthcare! #MOSen pic.twitter.com/Ccq3X0XY5i — Missouri Democrats (@MoDemParty) August 7, 2018

Report by precinct available at https://t.co/MpF3mq5q9T https://t.co/iazV5vrjMD — Boone County Clerk (@bocomoclerk) August 7, 2018

Polling stations at Paquin Towers and Battle High School have had a steady flow of voters all day according to poll workers. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/8BnxXYweJW — Emma Claybrook (@EmmaClaybrook) August 7, 2018

There is a sign on the orange cone that says “No electioneering beyond this point”. The volunteers are in front of the cone. pic.twitter.com/5Nfb786UNg — Emma Claybrook (@EmmaClaybrook) August 7, 2018

Turnout in Boone County at 1:30 pm: 18.2%.



Polling place breakdown at https://t.co/MpF3mq5q9T, with future updates at 4:30 and 9:00 pm. — Boone County Clerk (@bocomoclerk) August 7, 2018