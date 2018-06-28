Live Earth At Peace Park

But Mid-Missourians did not have to watch TV to participate in the celebrations.

Local 'Live Earth' took center stage in Peace Park and while it was certainly a downsized version of the 24-concert series, there was still a lot of discussion on what global warming means in Mid-Missouri. Columbia Climate Change Coalition organized the event, hoping to make a lot of noise.

Monta Welch has a new perspective on climate change, and people are going to hear it.

"It's a human equation, how can we consider ourselves civilized, if we don't have this compassion for others," said Welch.

She wants people to think of others for the sake of the future.

"We have to come to the table, we're all part of the table. And we can't be acting in a proper or right way if we don't consider all people. It's just too selfish," said Welch.

And Welch is done with debating the consequences.

"We need to stand up and do something about it if we don't, we'll regret it," said Welch.

Wind turbines and solar panels are a good start but for mid-Missourians are they worth the investment?

"You would make a tremendous difference in the amount of coal that is required to heat or cool your home, to power your home and that cool, even as clean as they can make it is still contributing to greenhouse gases and global warming," said Michael Goldschmidt, MU Environmentalist Design Specialist.

"A solar panel this big costs around $200 but does put out around 45 watts of power, meaning it would run your television. It's more practical than people think," said Goldschmidt.

Other suggestions range from using muscle power to get around to making your own solar oven.

Peace Park rocked on under the shadow of a much larger movement, but both voice the same goal, making sure the environment isn't blown away for future generations. The Columbia Climate Change Coalition is resilient. A power outage at Peace Park held off celebrations for about 30 minutes but many people joined in finding a solution and the celebrations continued.