LIVE: Missouri battles Oklahoma State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Missouri is taking on old Big 12/Big 8 foe Oklahoma State in the 60th AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The Tigers are 1-1 in Liberty Bowl games. Missouri lost to Purdue in 1980, but defeated LSU in 1978.

This is the 53rd meeting between the Tigers and Cowboys. Missouri leads the all-time series, 29-23.

Oklahoma State got the scoring started with a 30-yard touchdown catch and run from Dillon Stoner.

Missouri caught a break on its next drive when Oklahoma State's Rodarius Williams was ejected for targeting Tyler Badie with a hit up high, and was subsequently ejected. On the next play, Drew Lock threw at William's replacement and connected for his first completion with Emanuel Hall for 58 yards to set up a field goal.

The teams traded punts until a scoring flurry midway through the second quarter.

Missouri marched 97 yards on 16 plays, culminating with a five-yard touchdown catch by Dominic Gicinto from Drew Lock. Larry Rountree got the ball nine times on the possession, covering 73 of the yards.

The Cowboys moved right back down the field with ease to take back the lead on their next possession, capping a nine-play drive with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Cornelius to Tyron Johnson.

The Tigers countered with just a 1:56 drive ending with a 16-yard diving touchdown grab from TE Kendall Blanton. The point after failed, but Missouri regained a 16-14 lead.

Oklahoma State got on the second half scoresheet early with a touchdown to make it 21-16, and would capitalize on a Jalen Knox fumble on the next possession with a Chuba Hubbard touchdown run to make it 28-16 Cowboys.