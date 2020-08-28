LIVESTREAM: Columbia and Boone County to announce new health orders

4 hours 57 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 7:41:00 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 News

Columbia Board of Education calls special session meeting for Monday
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School's Board of Education will meet on Monday for a special session to discuss the return... More >>
18 minutes ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 12:20:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County confirms new positivity data
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 11:24:00 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Penguin Piano Bar in Columbia closing following new COVID-19 restrictions
COLUMBIA - The Penguin Piano Bar & Nightclub announced Friday morning its permanent closure following new COVID-19-related restrictions in Columbia... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 10:40:00 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Acute anxiety: Internet searches for key words spiked to all-time high early in pandemic
(CNN) -- As the coronavirus pandemic gained traction in the United States, internet searches for key words related to panic... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 9:14:05 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Boone County, Columbia announce new COVID-19-related restrictions
COLUMBIA - Boone County and Columbia leaders announced new restrictions on alcohol sales Friday in an effort to slow a... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 8:02:00 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

LIVESTREAM: Columbia and Boone County to announce new health orders
4 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 7:41:00 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns for health reasons
(CNN) -- Shinzo Abe , the longest-serving Japanese prime minister in history, has resigned, citing health reasons. "Even though... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 5:38:18 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri is home to pup-arazzi on National Dog Day
COLUMBIA - Wednesday, Aug. 26 was National Dog Day, and hundreds of dog owners from mid-Missouri shared photos of their... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 11:53:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Boone County to issue new health orders Friday morning
COLUMBIA — In response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Columbia and Boone County, local leaders will announce... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 9:44:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Dog trainer offers virtual training classes
COLUMBIA - Ann Gafke’s Teacher’s Pet has found a creative way to continue dog training during the COVID-19 outbreak.... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 9:12:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

ACLU sues Florissant over handling of protests
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A federal lawsuit accuses police in a St. Louis suburb of violating the Constitution by enforcing... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 9:05:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

CPS limits fan access to home football games
COLUMBIA – Columbia Public Schools announced new rules Thursday for football game attendance this fall, starting Friday night. ... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 7:36:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in Sports

MU researchers tracking COVID-19 through wastewater
COLUMBIA - A group of state agencies are working with the University of Missouri to track the spread of COVID-19... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 7:14:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

CPS parents react to increase in COVID-19 cases after MU students returned
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools should have started this week, but the school district wanted to wait to see what... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 6:26:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County reports 83 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Reopening Our Schools Town Hall: Children and COVID-19
COLUMBIA- KOMU 8’s Emily Spain talked with Dr. Amruta Padhye, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with MU Health Care, about... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 4:56:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Graduating seniors face a full year of COVID-19 uncertainty
COLUMBIA - Current MU seniors will not get to participate in the usual general and exit traditions that the university... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 4:39:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Missouri House approves bill changing rules on firearm possession for minors
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House passed a bill , Tuesday, that would reverse a state law prohibiting people from... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 3:59:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News
