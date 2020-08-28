LIVESTREAM: Columbia and Boone County to announce new health orders
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School's Board of Education will meet on Monday for a special session to discuss the return... More >>
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Penguin Piano Bar & Nightclub announced Friday morning its permanent closure following new COVID-19-related restrictions in Columbia... More >>
(CNN) -- As the coronavirus pandemic gained traction in the United States, internet searches for key words related to panic... More >>
COLUMBIA - Boone County and Columbia leaders announced new restrictions on alcohol sales Friday in an effort to slow a... More >>
(CNN) -- Shinzo Abe , the longest-serving Japanese prime minister in history, has resigned, citing health reasons. "Even though... More >>
COLUMBIA - Wednesday, Aug. 26 was National Dog Day, and hundreds of dog owners from mid-Missouri shared photos of their... More >>
COLUMBIA — In response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Columbia and Boone County, local leaders will announce... More >>
COLUMBIA - Ann Gafke’s Teacher’s Pet has found a creative way to continue dog training during the COVID-19 outbreak.... More >>
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A federal lawsuit accuses police in a St. Louis suburb of violating the Constitution by enforcing... More >>
COLUMBIA – Columbia Public Schools announced new rules Thursday for football game attendance this fall, starting Friday night. ... More >>
COLUMBIA - A group of state agencies are working with the University of Missouri to track the spread of COVID-19... More >>
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools should have started this week, but the school district wanted to wait to see what... More >>
COLUMBIA- KOMU 8’s Emily Spain talked with Dr. Amruta Padhye, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with MU Health Care, about... More >>
COLUMBIA - Current MU seniors will not get to participate in the usual general and exit traditions that the university... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House passed a bill , Tuesday, that would reverse a state law prohibiting people from... More >>
