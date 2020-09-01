LIVESTREAM: CPS special session to address back-to-school plans
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education will hold a special session Monday, August 31 at 4:30 p.m. to reconsider the district's plan to return to in-person learning.
You can watch the livestream here:
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A Columbia resident is raising money to help local bars and restaurants. Bobby Atkisson started the Columbia... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri is one of the hardest states in the country in which to vote based on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education has voted 6 - 1 to open schools in a virtual... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A Missouri man charged for the 1991 murder of his 14-year-old classmate was released from the Cole County... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- MU Chancellor Mun Choi announced Monday in an email that 270 students are completing the conduct process for alleged... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education will hold a special session Monday, August 31 at 4:30 p.m.... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY- The Missouri Department of Transportation will conduct roadway sweeping this week along the eastbound and westbound lanes of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City couple started an important journey Monday morning, as they began driving to Louisiana to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education will hold a special session Monday, August 31 to reconsider the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As the number of COVID-19 cases in the MU student body grows, some have to make a difficult... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Tolton Catholic High School has canceled the Friday night game against Macon. In an email sent to... More >>
in
HERMANN - Twenty-five residents at Stonebridge Senior Living have tested positive for COVID-19, while 18 employees who tested positive are... More >>
in
(CNN) -- After Stacy Selby's mother died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2010, Selby's entire world crashed to pieces.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Board of Education for Columbia Public Schools is meeting Monday afternoon for a special session to determine... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Gaze out to the English Channel from the southwest coast of the UK right now and you might... More >>
in
This 7-year-old boy held a heartbreaking memorial for Chadwick Boseman, who played his favorite superhero
(CNN) -- When 7-year-old Kian Westbrook learned that Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played his favorite superhero, had died, he... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
in