LIVESTREAM: Watch Governor Parson's daily COVID-19 briefing
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson will deliver his daily COVID-19 briefing live from the State Capitol in Jefferson City at 3 p.m.
KOMU 8 News will livestream the briefing below.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The City Manager of Columbia announced plans to further cut city budgets due to the effects of COVID-19.... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - While other sports adjust the game plan to respect social distancing, some are just playing things business... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City says it will begin bringing back faculty, staff and students... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — During the State of the City address, John Glascock said the city is leaving it up to the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson will deliver his daily COVID-19 briefing live from the State Capitol in Jefferson City... More >>
in
Editor's note: Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez is a primary care pediatrician, director of pediatric telemedicine and assistant professor of pediatrics at... More >>
in
(CNN) - President Donald Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies on Thursday, White House... More >>
in
As heated protests over George Floyd's death continue, Minnesota governor warns of 'extremely dangerous situation'
(CNN) - Hundreds remained on the streets of Minneapolis late Wednesday night protesting the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — An employee at The Bluffs in Columbia tested positive for COVID 19, executive director Donna Bowers announced in... More >>
in
US— The fraught, freighted number of this particular American moment is a round one brimming with zeroes: 100,000. A hundred... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not be collecting residential recycling curbside the week of May 25 after Columbia/Boone... More >>
in
FULTON - Three people were arrested on drug charges after a narcotics search occurred at 1504 Monroe Street in Fulton.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - At his daily COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri has so far been exceeding... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - The City of Boonville relies heavily on their summer tourism season with attractions like the Katy Trail, Isle... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —Americans are finally sending their own up to space again. When SpaceX's postponed rocket launch finally lifts off on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two 16-year-olds are being held on arson charges in connection to a May 11 fire at the Flanders... More >>
in