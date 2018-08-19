Living Windows Alive Again in Jefferson City

Besides dancing in stores' windows, the Red Hat Society entertained onlookers with a game of poker.

The man who shepherds the showcase each holiday season said the festival wouldn't be the same if mid-Missouri's weather cooperated.

"I think it's better," said coordinator Sam Bushman. "We've done it before when we've had sleet. We've done it before when we've had rain. We've done it when its been 60 degrees. And tonight, people are going to come into the stores just because it is cold."

Traditional tours through the Missouri Governor's Mansion also resumed Friday, as visitors enjoyed the holiday sounds of a choir and looked at decorations, including an 18-foot tall Christmas tree.